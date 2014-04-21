Phinx – the Migration Library You Never Knew You Needed
PHP
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno demonstrates the use of Phinx, a framework-agnostic database migration package helping you write database-independent and versionable database changes
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno demonstrates the use of Phinx, a framework-agnostic database migration package helping you write database-independent and versionable database changes
By Daniel Sipos,
Danny explains migrations in Drupal 8 and demonstrates them on a simple example, paving the way for more complex operations
By Lukas White,
Lukas White introduces you to Ladder - a database versioning tool which lets you version control your database changes through migration files