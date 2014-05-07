custom icons

The Great Icon Debate: Fonts Vs SVG
Design & UX
By Massimo Cassandro,
Fonts have been a convenient place to store our vector icons – but is it the *right* place? Massimo asks if it's time to move to SVG.
By Massimo Cassandro,
Fonts have been a convenient place to store our vector icons – but is it the *right* place? Massimo asks if it's time to move to SVG.
By George Martsoukos,
George Martsoukos introduces icon fonts, talking about pros and cons, and then shows some examples using some popular choices.
By Ivaylo Gerchev,
A tutorial on how to create a custom icon font and then implement it into your code using IcoMoon app and the Less preprocessor language.