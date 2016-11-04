Boosting Website Conversions Exponentially with A/B Testing
By Jon MacDonald,
Jon MacDonald explains why A/B testing often fails, and walks through a real-life case study where A/B testing was used to boost conversions exponentially.
By Jon MacDonald,
Jon MacDonald explains why A/B testing often fails, and walks through a real-life case study where A/B testing was used to boost conversions exponentially.
By Roman Rudnik,
Roman Rudnik shows us how to boost app store downloads by A/B testing multiple icon designs in this step-by-step walkthrough.
By Parth Misra,
Parth Misra looks at lead nurturing as a strategy for improving conversion rates, including personalization, follow-up and lead scoring.
By Joshua Bretag,
Joshua Bretag shows developers what they need to know about conversion rate optimization to help their startup grow faster.
By Ehsan Jahandarpour,
Top growth hacker Ehsan Jahandarpour shows you how to improve your user experience and increase conversions with customer journey optimization.