Jon MacDonald
Jon MacDonald is the Founder and President of The Good, conversion rate experts who deliver more revenues, customers, and leads. Jon and the team at The Good have made a practice of advising brands on how to see e-commerce sales double or more within 12-24 months.
Jon's articles
Boosting Website Conversions Exponentially with A/B Testing
Design & UX
By Jon MacDonald,
Jon MacDonald explains why A/B testing often fails, and walks through a real-life case study where A/B testing was used to boost conversions exponentially.
7 Analytics Tools for Optimizing UX
Design & UX
By Jon MacDonald,
Jon MacDonald introduces 7 tools for optimizing UX, from website usage analytics to heatmap analytics, real-time analytics and advanced customer analytics.