content management

How to Set up an Online Multi-Language Magazine with Sulu
PHP
By Bruno Skvorc,
In this Sulu CMS bootcamp post, we go through the full process of setting up a brand new multi-language online magazine site like SitePoint (+ languages!).
By Eric Siu,
Eric Siu shows readers how to set up a content marketing engine that can sustainably power content generation and marketing.
By Lukas Smith,
Lukas Kahwe Smith discusses CMS Content Organization structures, comparing Trees to Facets to References to Tags. Running a CMS? You need to read this.