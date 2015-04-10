Best Practices for Using Modern JavaScript Syntax
JavaScript
By M. David Green,
M. David Green reviews new features of modern JavaScript, such as classes and arrow functions, looking at when you should and perhaps shouldn't use them.
By Jeff Mott,
Jeff Mott takes an in-depth look at ES6 classes starting with the basics, then moving on to discuss inheritance, encapsulation, polymorphism and much more.
By David Aden,
David Aden writes about the fundamental aspects of Angular 2 components and providers.
By Ivan Dimov,
CoffeeScript is a small language that compiles to JavaScript. In this article, Ivan Dimov shows how it can make you a happier, more productive JS developer.