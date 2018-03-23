David is a consultant with DevelopIntelligence and Senior Developer at Salesforce’s Desk.com working with Angular technologies on Desk’s NextGen support application. He is currently working on a team that is developing an entirely new set of features for Desk built on Angular components with initial release planned for 2016. He spends his free time doing what his wife tells him he will enjoy doing which often includes spending time with the family (which he does in fact enjoy). He is also one of the authors of Angular 2 in Action.
David's articles
Angular 2 Components and Providers: Classes, Factories & Values
By David Aden,
David Aden writes about the fundamental aspects of Angular 2 components and providers.
Angular 2 Components: Inputs and Outputs
By David Aden,
David Aden discusses Angular 2 components, looking at how they’re defined, and how to get data into them and back out of them.