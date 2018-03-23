David is a consultant with DevelopIntelligence and Senior Developer at Salesforce’s Desk.com working with Angular technologies on Desk’s NextGen support application. He is currently working on a team that is developing an entirely new set of features for Desk built on Angular components with initial release planned for 2016. He spends his free time doing what his wife tells him he will enjoy doing which often includes spending time with the family (which he does in fact enjoy). He is also one of the authors of Angular 2 in Action.