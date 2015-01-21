How to Solve Coding Anti-Patterns for Ruby Rookies
Ruby
By Fred Heath,
Fred Heath zeroes in on several anti-patterns that are commonly perpetrated by Ruby Rookies. Fred also shows how to solve them.
By Fred Heath,
Fred Heath zeroes in on several anti-patterns that are commonly perpetrated by Ruby Rookies. Fred also shows how to solve them.
By Jeff Smith,
Jeff explains Defensive Programming - an approach to programming that aims to predict and intercept problems before they exist by following good practices
By Bruno Skvorc,
Phil Sturgeon's book "Build APIs You Won't Hate" promises to teach you best practices in API design. We've reviewed it, and this is the verdict.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Skvorc shows you the best way to get started developing new PHP packages with the help of The PHP League and a friendly checklist