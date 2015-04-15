Managing State in Aurelia with Higher Order Components
By Vildan Softic,
Vildan Softic demonstrates how to structure an Aurelia app to use a React/Redux architecture, without sacrificing the power of Aurelia's two-way binding.
By Vildan Softic,
Vildan Softic demonstrates how to structure an Aurelia app to use a React/Redux architecture, without sacrificing the power of Aurelia's two-way binding.
By Vildan Softic,
Vildan Softic looks at using Aurelia with Redux to manage state in your Aurelia apps, and in so doing builds a markdown editor with undo/redo functionality.
By Rob Eisenberg,
Rob Eisenberg takes a look at the future of Aurelia, from tooling to server-side rendering to a look at Aurelia UX, Aurelia's open source sister framework.
By Jedd Ahyoung,
Jedd Ahyoung demonstrates how to combine the power of PDF.js and the Aurelia framework to create a custom PDF viewer with two way data binding.
By Jedd Ahyoung,
Aurelia vs Angular: Jedd Ahyoung compares and contrasts these two powerful frameworks. Ideal for Angular 1 devs not sure about making the jump to Angular 2.
By Vildan Softic,
Aurelia exposes visual composition as a first-class feature. Vildan Softic explains how this helps you build a complex app out of small reusable components.
By Vildan Softic,
Expanding our Aurelia Reddit client, Aurelia core team member, Vildan Softic, demonstrates how to extend HTML by leveraging custom elements and attributes.
By Brad Barrow,
Brad Barrow introduces you to Aurelia, a JavaScript framework that employs concepts like ES6, Web Components, and modularization to build modern apps.