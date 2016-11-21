Rob Eisenberg is a JavaScript expert, .NET architect and Developer Experience Engineer. Rob got his start with computer programming at the age of nine, when he thoroughly fell in love with his family's new Commodore 64. His fascination with programming started with the Commodore Basic language, then moved to Q Basic and QuickBasic and quickly continued on to C, C++, C# and JavaScript. Rob publishes technical articles regularly at http://eisenbergeffect.bluespire.com and has spoken at regional events and to companies concerning Web and .NET technologies, Agile software practices and UI engineering. Currently, Rob is working as a Sr. Program Manager for Microsoft, helping to lead the effort in building docs.microsoft.com.