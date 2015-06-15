Where to Start Learning Emerging Tech
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Emerging technology has reached new heights as we enter 2019 - VR/AR, machine learning, robotics, the Internet of Things. Here's how to get your start.
By Larry Alton,
Larry Alton discusses the top 3 UX trends that are changing the way we design for mobile devices, and why users adore them.
By Craig Buckler,
The next generation of social media is here. Your devices will integrate augmented reality to end the distinction between your real and online lives.
By Polly Alluf,
Polly Alluf looks at some of the techniques that make Pokémon Go a sticky experience, and suggests ways less entertaining apps can make use of them.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti looks at how the Internet of Things may affect front-end web development in the coming years and how to plan ahead.
By Lars Klint,
Lars Klint shows how to begin developing for mixed reality using the Microsoft HoloLens SDK and Unity 3D, even without owning a headset!
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti looks at the Meta augmented reality app exporting and submission process for Meta Pioneers.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explores the latest Meta 2 augmented reality headset announcement from an augmented reality developer perspective.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explains the basics of putting together a Meta augmented reality project in Unity.
By Srinivas Rao,
Srinivas Rao goes through the entire process of building an augmented reality app for Android in Unity with Vuforia, without writing a single line of code!
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti creates an augmented reality LIFX lightbulb controller using awe.js and IFTTT.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explains how to use HTML5, JavaScript, Three.js, a smartphone and Google Cardboard to create a filtered AR viewfinder.