How to Find & Fix Common Website Accessibility Issues
Web
By Kilian Valkhof,
Kilian Valkhof looks at common accessibility issues and how to audit and fix them in your site to make sure it's as accessible as possible.
By Gal Shachar,
In this ultimate ADA compliance guide, we’ve laid out the things your web design agency needs to know to make accessible websites.
By Daniel Schwarz,
Daniel Schwarz offers tips on designing for screen readers, and walks through how Adobe XD CC’s design handoff and voice prototyping features help with this.
By Georgie Luhur,
Georgie Luhur explains how web developers can use ARIA roles and attributes within their HTML effectively today.
By Derek Featherstone,