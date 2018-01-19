×
architecture
JavaScript
4
9
How to Build and Structure a Node.js MVC Application
by
James Kolce
Jan 19, 2018
JavaScript
14
44
How to Organize a Large React Application and Make It Scale
by
Jack Franklin
Sep 11, 2017
Mobile
9
11
Transfer Data between Activities with Android Parcelable
by
Simon Codrington
Aug 12, 2016
