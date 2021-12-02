How to Quickly Start a Django Project and a Django App
In this tutorial, we’ll learn the difference between a Django project and a Django app, and how to start a new Django project.
Django is the Python web framework of choice for building web applications. It’s a mature, full-featured, flexible and open-source framework that lets you build anything from a simple CRUD application to a more complex, multi-app project like a photo-sharing app.
Requirements
You don’t need previous knowledge to set up a Django project. But Django is a Python framework, so to use it you should have strong foundations using Python.
Before starting, make sure you have a terminal or command prompt with Python 3.6 or later installed.
Most macOS and Linux systems have Python 3 installed by default, but if you’re using Windows, you’ll need to download and install Python. You can follow this guide from the official Python website.
You can open a terminal by opening the applications finder of your operating system and searching for Terminal, or on Windows, cmd.
Once you’ve set up a terminal, it’s time to confirm your Python version. To do this, type the following command:
python --version
Python 3.9.7 # My result
If you didn’t get a result of the form Python 3.x, don’t panic. There are two options:
-
if
python --versionreturned a Python 2.x version, you’ll need to use
python3along with this tutorial. This usually happens with some macOS systems, as well as with some Linux distros like Ubuntu. Try running the following command:
python3 --version Python 3.9.7 # Again, my result
-
if you got an
Unknown commanderror, tried to run
python3, and still got another error, you’ll need to download and install Python from the official website.
Now that you know what Python command to run in your terminal, let’s dive into Django projects.
What’s a Django Project?
A Django project is a Python package needed to make a web application work. It contains everything you need to build the backend (server-side development, what the users don’t see) of your site. The normal functionality of a Django project determines how you interact with the database, authentication, how data is retrieved, and so on.
You can also think of it as a collection of settings, and small Python modules named apps. We’ll talk about them later, but as a pre-concept, an app is another set of Python files that solve a specific task of your app.
Through this article, you’ll learn about the sophisticated structure of a Django project. But from the start I want you to know that a Django project can be narrowed down to a single file, something similar to a Flask project.
A quick demonstration of this is the Minimal Django project. This is a file with 23 lines of code that allows us to bring a Django “Hello, World!” project to life:
import sys
from django.conf import settings
from django.urls import path
from django.core.management import execute_from_command_line
from django.http import HttpResponse
settings.configure(
DEBUG=True,
ROOT_URLCONF=sys.modules[__name__],
)
def index(request):
return HttpResponse('<h1>A minimal Django response!</h1>')
urlpatterns = [
path(r'', index),
]
if __name__ == '__main__':
execute_from_command_line(sys.argv)
Now, a Django project can go much further. A great example is Instagram, which has thousands of Django endpoints and still uses this framework for crucial functionality.
How to Set up a Django Project
Don’t worry too much if some of the following commands seem complex. After you’ve created a couple of projects, you’ll know them like the back of your hand.
First of all, you need to know that Django is an external package. In other words, it doesn’t come built-in with Python, so you’ll need to install it with PIP.
PIP is a package manager for Python, a tool that allows you to install Python packages from the Python Package Index (PyPI).
Now, before installing the actual Python package, you’ll need to create a virtual environment. It’s a good practice to create a virtual environment for each Django project you build, so you can keep track of dependencies.
Maybe the code you have in a Django 2.6 project may not work with Django 3.0. A virtual environment lets you have specific requirements for each project you have.
You can create a virtual environment named
.venv (or whatever name you want) with the following command:
python -m venv .venv
Now, if you list the files in the current directory, you’ll see a new folder called
.venv, which at the same time contains isolated Python binaries:
$ ls -lah .venv/
Permissions Size User Date Modified Name
drwxr-xr-x - daniel 10 nov 23:13 .
drwxr-xr-x - daniel 10 nov 23:13 ..
drwxr-xr-x - daniel 10 nov 23:13 bin
drwxr-xr-x - daniel 10 nov 23:13 include
drwxr-xr-x - daniel 10 nov 23:13 lib
lrwxrwxrwx 3 daniel 10 nov 23:13 lib64 -> lib
.rw-r--r-- 69 daniel 10 nov 23:13 pyvenv.cfg
To active your virtual environment, you need to activate it with the following command:
source .venv/bin/activate
This will only work on bash shells (available on macOS and Linux). If you’re using a different shell, you can take a look at the following activation
venv table:
|Platform
|Shell
|Command to activate virtual environment
|POSIX
|bash/zsh
|$ source .venv>/bin/activate
|fish
|$ source .venv>/bin/activate.fish
|csh/tcsh
|$ source .venv>/bin/activate.csh
|PowerShell Core
|$ .venv/bin/Activate.ps1
|Windows
|cmd.exe
|C:\> .venv\Scripts\activate.bat
|PowerShell
|PS C:\> .venv\Scripts\Activate.ps1
A way to check that your shell is activated is by looking for changes in your prompt. In my case, what I saw is pictured below.
Now, install the Django package. You can either install the latest or a specific version of Django:
pip install django # Latest version
pip install django==2.2 # Specific version
Start the project
Once you’ve installed Django, to start a new project you call the django-admin command-line utility and run:
django-admin startproject <project_name>
It’s worth mentioning that some names are reserved for Django —
django or
django-admin. Don’t worry if you get an error. Just try to use a different project name:
django-admin startproject django
# CommandError: 'django' conflicts with the name of an existing Python module and cannot be used as a project name. Please try another name.
django-admin startproject django-admin
# CommandError: 'django-admin' is not a valid project name. Please make sure the name is a valid identifier.
A common practice is to name your project as
config, and this has some advantages. First, it’s a name that you can keep consistent across all of your projects, and second, normally the “project” folder only stores configuration-related files. You can read more on the official Django forum:
django-admin startproject config
Django project structure
Once you’ve started a Django project, you’ll see a new folder with the name of the project you chose, and a structure similar to this:
.
├── config
│ ├── config
│ │ ├── asgi.py
│ │ ├── __init__.py
│ │ ├── settings.py
│ │ ├── urls.py
│ │ └── wsgi.py
│ └── manage.py
└── .venv
Let’s analyze each part in depth:
config/is the external folder of your project. It doesn’t matter to Django, so you can actually rename it to whatever you want.
config/config/is the actual Django project folder. It contains the setting files of your project.
manage.pyis a Python script with the same functionality of
django_adminbut uses your project’s settings.
__init__.pymakes
config/configa Python package.
settings.pyis the core file of your project. You can add, modify, or delete variables to change the behavior of your project.
urls.pyis the file that defines the URLs of your project.
asgi.pyand
wsgi.pylet you deploy your project to a server.
I know Django’s project structure may be a bit complex at the start, but with time, it starts to just make sense. Every file has a purpose, and the development process becomes really pleasant.
A common shortcut is to omit the creation of the external folder. This is useful because you won’t have to modify your project structure when deploying to something like Heroku:
django-admin startproject <project_name> .
So for example, for every Django project you start, you can run the following command:
django-admin startproject config .
Try each command on your own, and decide which one is the best for you.
To finish this section, we’ll start the Django development server, and check that the project setup was successful.
Go to the root folder of your project (where
manage.py is located) and start the server with this command:
python manage.py runserver
Now, jump into your browser, type in localhost:8000/ and you should see Django’s default page.
How to Set up a Django App
As I told you earlier, a Django project is different from a Django app.
From the official docs: “An app is a Web application that does something”. That something is a specific functionality such as a user’s app, a comments app, a chat app.
The more feature-targeted your apps are, the better.
A Django application is self-contained, which means it can be reused from project to project. That’s why you can install an external app, like Django-allauth, and use it in your project, just by adding it to the
INSTALLED_APPS variable.
You’ll spend most of your time working with apps, because, one by one, they build all the features of your project.
From now on, you’ll be using the
manage.py utility, so to create an app, go to the root folder of your project and run the following command:
python manage.py startapp <app_name>
Try to be as specific as possible with your app names. If you want to create an app for integrating payments with PayPal, or Stripe, name it simply
payments:
python manage.py startapp payments
Let’s go in-depth into the structure of a Django app:
.
├── config
│ ├ ...
├── manage.py
└── payments
├── admin.py
├── apps.py
├── __init__.py
├── migrations
│ └── __init__.py
├── models.py
├── tests.py
└── views.py
payments/is the folder of your app.
admin.pyis used to register the models into Django’s admin interface.
apps.pydefines the app configuration.
models.pyis used to store the models, which are the objects that we create to store and control data.
migrations/is the folder that contains the migration scripts of the app. You run migrations to apply the changes of our models into a database.
tests.pyis used to test the app.
views.pyis the file where we define the views of our app. A view is a Python callable that receives an HTTP request and returns an HTTP response.
Inside your apps, you can create other files and folders, and even build templates, which are the Django way of displaying data dynamically on a web page.
Command Cheatsheet
We’ve used a lot of commands in this tutorial, so here’s a summary of the purpose of each command.
|Command
|Description
|
python -m venv (name_of_venv)
|Creates a virtual environment
|
source (venv)/bin/activate
|Activates a virtual environment
|
django-admin startproject (project_name)
|Starts a Django project
|
django-admin startproject (project_name) .
|Sets up a project in the same directory
|
python manage.py runserver
|Runs the Django server
|
python manage.py startapp (app_name)
|Creates a Django app
Conclusion
Django is a full-battery web framework that lets you build any kind of application. Setting up a Django project is quick and easy, and you can start working on your project right away.
With this tutorial, you learned to:
- create a virtual environment
- install a specific Django version
- start a Django project
- run a Django server
- create a Django app
- differentiate between a Django app and a Django project
To tke this a step further, check out “Build a Photo-sharing App with Django”.