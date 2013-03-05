Speed Question jQuery.each vs. for loop

Quick point. It might be beneficial to mention that we are using vanilla for loops instead of jQuery.each for speed (up to 84% faster). Using a for loop with variable caching produces even faster results jsperf – each vs for.



jQuery.each

$.each(a, function() { e = this; });

For Loop with Caching

for ( var i = 0, len = a.length; i < len; i++) { e = a[ i] ; }; [/js]

For Loop without Caching

for (var i = 0; i < a.length; i++) { e = a[i]; }; [/js]

Pre-calculated Length attempt

var len = a.length, i = 0;

for (i; i < len; i++) { e = a[i]; }; [/js]