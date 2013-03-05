Skip to main content

Speed Question jQuery.each vs. for loop

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

Quick point. It might be beneficial to mention that we are using vanilla for loops instead of jQuery.each for speed (up to 84% faster). Using a for loop with variable caching produces even faster results jsperf – each vs for.

each-vs-for-speed-js-perf

jQuery.each

$.each(a, function() {
  e = this;
});

For Loop with Caching

for ( var i = 0, len = a.length; i < len; i++) { e = a[ i] ; }; [/js]

For Loop without Caching

for (var i = 0; i < a.length; i++) {   e = a[i]; }; [/js]

Pre-calculated Length attempt

precalculated-length

var len = a.length, i = 0;
for (i; i < len; i++) { e = a[i]; }; [/js]

