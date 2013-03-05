Speed Question jQuery.each vs. for loop
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Quick point. It might be beneficial to mention that we are using vanilla for loops instead of jQuery.each for speed (up to 84% faster). Using a for loop with variable caching produces even faster results jsperf – each vs for.
jQuery.each
$.each(a, function() {
e = this;
});
For Loop with Caching
for ( var i = 0, len = a.length; i < len; i++) { e = a[ i] ; }; [/js]
For Loop without Caching
for (var i = 0; i < a.length; i++) { e = a[i]; }; [/js]
Pre-calculated Length attempt
var len = a.length, i = 0;
for (i; i < len; i++) { e = a[i]; }; [/js]
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
