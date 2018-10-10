Should You Invest in Progressive Web Apps for Your Startup?

The web is an amazing platform that has easy access for developers and users alike. Its low friction provides easy distribution and enables simple A/B testing. When Flipboard launched for the first time, they reported that their monthly active users increased by 75%. On the web, users can get to a new website with a single tap, while mobile apps can be a little more limited.

In many countries, app installation happens when you buy a new phone. In other countries, you may have access to an app store, but data can be expensive and WiFi can be difficult to find. Downloading updates for apps can be a significant challenge. When a user clicks on a link on the browser, they don't have to make any big choices up front and they do not implicitly sign up for anything.

Progressive Web Apps are just websites that took all the right vitamins. They add new capabilities like being top-level in the task switcher, on the home screen or in the notification tray. Beyond the Rack, which recently added push notifications, saw a 72% increase in time spent and 26% increase in average spent per visit and repeat visits went up by 50%.

Flipkart, India's largest e-commerce company switched from an app-only strategy to launch Flipkart Lite, a progressive web app.

63% of Flipkart Lite users reached the website via a 2G network, so a fast user experience was essential. To decrease load times, Flipkart streamlined the website to help consumers quickly reach the product they were looking for while using three times less data.

With all these improvements, here are 6 advantages of Progressive Web Apps for your startup:

6 Reasons Why Progressive Web Apps Help Startups?

1. Tap on Larger Audience

On a progressive web app, you can tap on a wider audience on multiple devices. Progressive web apps showcase your portfolio, online store, and services for a large audience on their preferred devices. Since progressive web apps are receptive and compatible across screens, your startup can reach out to an audience that's on an aircraft, tucked in bed or in the busiest of crowds. Businesses can also benefit from an online and offline feature that result in better engagement across users.

2. No Installation Required

A common challenge with mobile apps is the need to download and install them on multiple devices and you eventually run out of storage. A study suggests 25% of app users have to delete an app for more storage on their mobile device. Progressive apps work just like regular apps except that you access them through your web browser on your preferred device.

3. Latest Version

It can be really painful to be notified of an update to the latest version of your mobile applications. Progressive web apps have taken care of this and since they work like websites, they are automatically updated.

4. Consumes Less Data and Works Offline

Offline access is one of the biggest aspects of progressive web apps and can function even with low-quality internet and even when you're offline.

5. Less Friction and More Flexibility

This is an important reason for startups to choose progressive web apps. When using native apps, users have to download apps from the store and are required to accept app permissions before using them. With progressive apps, customers only need to find your website and get launched into the business without having to download anything. This also means a user has an absolute native app experience and it imitates any action you would find on a native app. Progressive web apps vary from online ordering to customer information management. Web users also have the flexibility to save the progressive web apps shortcut to their home screen that enables access at any time.

6. Better Security

More websites are programmed to shift to HTTPS websites since they offer a guarantee to keep your information secure. Web app developers also make use of Fetch APIs and Cache to load progressive web apps faster, speeding up the time to load content.