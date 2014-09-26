On Our Radar This Week: iPhones, UX Issues, Progress Circles

Welcome to On Our Radar, a weekly round-up of news, trends and other cool stuff from the world of web development.

You may have heard news about how the latest iPhones are prone to bending. Well now, a tongue-in-cheek advert has arrived on the new iPhone feature, called Introducing Bend. Speaking of large phones, it’s also becoming vital to consider how to design for thumbs in the era of huge screens.

Meanwhile, Ars Technica dive in with a hands-on look at the new and reversible USB Type-C plug. I for one am looking forward to the day when I no longer need to educate people about how to plug them in.



Fixing onboarding mistakes and outdated ux patterns

Getting new people to sign up for your product can be a challenge, so check to see if you are avoiding these 5 common user onboarding mistakes. Some of them are obvious such as not explaining the value of your product, or knowing the actions that lead to conversion, but several other smaller but important aspects are delved in to as well, all well worth checking out.

Meanwhile, we investigate old and outdated user experience patterns and how to fix them. You wouldn’t think that using images as text is such a big problem these days, but even the big companies are still doing that, and in a mobile-first world large background images are just a killer.

Progress circles and particle patterns

This week we came across circliful, useful for making animated progress circles, and particleground, a jQuery plugin for snazzy background particle systems.

Also this week, Khan Academy have come out with KaTeX, which boasts to be the fastest math-typesetting library on the web.

Other things of interest in the realm of JavaScript this week are:

CSS to replace JavaScript

There are times when CSS is fully capable of replacing a scripted widget. In this article we look at creating a CSS-based tabs widget, image slider, and file-type icon indicators. Another good tutorial: This one on getting started with CSS Shapes — wrapping content around custom paths.

Just for fun

Lastly for today, the Bezier Game is designed to help you master the pen tool – how well can you control your pen?

