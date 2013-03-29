Skip to main content

JavaScript to validate email address using a regex

By Sam Deering

This is a code snippet for basic JavaScript to validate email address using a regular expression. This is building on my previous post on how to use regular expressions with jQuery. You can also load the code in jsfiddle below.

Update 12/05/13: Separated into versions for testing.

Version 1

var $email = $('form input[name="email'); //change form to id or containment selector
var re = /^(([^<>()[]\.,;:s@"]+(.[^<>()[]\.,;:s@"]+)*)|(
".+"))@(([[0-9]{1,3}.[0-9]{1,3}.[0-9]{1,3}.[0-9]{1,3}])|(([a-zA
-Z-0-9]+.)+[a-zA-Z]{2,}))$/igm;
if ($email.val() == '' || !re.test($email.val()))
{
    alert('Please enter a valid email address.');
    return false;
}

Version 2

var $email = $('form input[name="email'); //change form to id or containment selector
var re = /[A-Z0-9._%+-]+@[A-Z0-9.-]+.[A-Z]{2,4}/igm;
if ($email.val() == '' || !re.test($email.val()))
{
    alert('Please enter a valid email address.');
    return false;
}

Versions

//reported to validate incorrectly: t123@.co.in as true
/[A-Z0-9._%+-]+@[A-Z0-9-]+.+.[A-Z]{2,4}/igm

//reported to validate incorrectly: andre@uol.com@ as true
/[A-Z0-9._%+-]+@[A-Z0-9.-]+.[A-Z]{2,4}/igm

//current version
/^(([^<>()[]\.,;:s@"]+(.[^<>()[]\.,;:s@"]+)*)|(
".+"))@(([[0-9]{1,3}.[0-9]{1,3}.[0-9]{1,3}.[0-9]{1,3}])|(([a-zA
-Z-0-9]+.)+[a-zA-Z]{2,}))$/
Sam Deering

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

