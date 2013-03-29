JavaScript to validate email address using a regex

This is a code snippet for basic JavaScript to validate email address using a regular expression. This is building on my previous post on how to use regular expressions with jQuery. You can also load the code in jsfiddle below.

Update 12/05/13: Separated into versions for testing.

Version 1

var $email = $('form input[name="email'); //change form to id or containment selector var re = /^(([^<>()[]\.,;:s@"]+(.[^<>()[]\.,;:s@"]+)*)|( ".+"))@(([[0-9]{1,3}.[0-9]{1,3}.[0-9]{1,3}.[0-9]{1,3}])|(([a-zA -Z-0-9]+.)+[a-zA-Z]{2,}))$/igm; if ($email.val() == '' || !re.test($email.val())) { alert('Please enter a valid email address.'); return false; }

Load code in jsfiddle

Version 2

var $email = $('form input[name="email'); //change form to id or containment selector var re = /[A-Z0-9._%+-]+@[A-Z0-9.-]+.[A-Z]{2,4}/igm; if ($email.val() == '' || !re.test($email.val())) { alert('Please enter a valid email address.'); return false; }

Load code in jsfiddle

Versions