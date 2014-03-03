jquery mobile “error loading page” workaround
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
If your seeing a quick error message popup on the screen when redirecting the page to another (or you might be forcing a reload).
Instead of using this:
window.location.href = "/";
Use this:
$.mobile.changePage('/', { reloadPage: true, transition: "none"} );
or if that doesn’t work try this:
$.mobile.changePage('./', { reloadPage: true });
That should fix it. If it don’t then try this, overriding the default settings for the ajax loading error (not recommended but will hack fix it).
$.mobile.pageLoadErrorMessage = "";
Docs: http://jquerymobile.com/demos/1.2.0/docs/api/globalconfig.html
$(document).bind("mobileinit", function(){
$.mobile.foo = bar;
});
If that still don’t fix it, maybe your using the file protocol?
ref: http://doeswhat.com/2011/03/08/jquery-mobile-error-loading-page/
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns