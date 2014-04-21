:first-child (CSS selector)
By Adam Roberts
HTML & CSS
Description
This pseudo-class matches an element only if it’s the first child element of its parent element. For instance, li:first-child matches the first list item in an ol or ul element. It doesn’t match the first child of a list item.
For example, let’s take the CSS selector mentioned above:
li:first-child {
⋮ declarations
}
And let’s apply it to the following markup:
<ul> <li>This item matches the selector li:first-child.</li> <li>This item does not match that selector.</li> <li>Neither does this one.</li> </ul>
Only the first list item element is matched.
Note that this pseudo-class only applies to elements—it doesn’t apply to anonymous boxes generated for text.
Example
This example selector matches the
first list item in an
ol or
ul
element:
li:first-child {
⋮ declarations
}
Adam is SitePoint's head of newsletters, who mainly writes Versioning, a daily newsletter covering everything new and interesting in the world of web development.
