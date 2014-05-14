target (HTML attribute)
By Adam Roberts
Description
The target attribute is deprecated and its use as a layout mechanism, like that of the frameset, is no longer common. However, if you do find yourself having to maintain a frameset-based web site, you may need to open links in frames or windows other than the one in which the source of the link resides.
Example
Here, the
target attribute for the
a element is set to
"_top":
<p>You can try our <a href="cakes.html" target="_top">lovely range of cakes</a>.</p>
Value
The attribute can take any of the following values:
-
"_blank"loads content in a
completely new window
-
"frame name"loads content in
a frame with a custom name
-
"_parent"loads content in
the parent
framesetfor the current
frame
-
"_self"loads content in the same frame (This attribute isn’t normally required, as this is the default behavior unless the
baseelement specifies otherwise. In that case, you’d need to override the specification using
"_self"; for example,
<base target="searchresults"/>.)
-
"_top"loads content in the top-level
frameset(in effect, the whole browser window), no matter how many nested levels down the current
frameis located
