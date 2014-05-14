target (HTML attribute)

The target attribute is deprecated and its use as a layout mechanism, like that of the frameset, is no longer common. However, if you do find yourself having to maintain a frameset-based web site, you may need to open links in frames or windows other than the one in which the source of the link resides.

Example

Here, the target attribute for the a element is set to "_top" :

<p>You can try our <a href="cakes.html" target="_top">lovely range of cakes</a>.</p>

Value

The attribute can take any of the following values: