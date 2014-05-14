Descendant Selector (CSS Selector)

Description

The descendant selector matches all elements that are descendants of a specified element. The first simple selector within this selector represents the ancestor element—a structurally superior element, such as a parent element, or the parent of a parent element, and so on. The second simple selector represents the descendant element we’re trying to match.

The combinator we use in a descendant selector is a whitespace character: a space, horizontal tab, carriage return, line feed, or form feed. Since whitespace characters are allowed around all combinators, you can include more than one whitespace character between the simple selectors in a descendant selector.

Consider the following HTML fragment:

<ul> <li>Item 1</li> <li> <ol> <li>Sub-item 2A</li> <li>Sub-item 2B</li> </ol> </li> </ul>

We’ll try to match elements in the above fragment using the selector below:

ul li { ⋮ declarations }

This descendant selector will match all four li elements in the example HTML, because each of those elements has a ul element as its ancestor.

We can also use descendant selectors to match the li elements within the ol in the example above:

ul * li { ⋮ declarations } ul * * li { ⋮ declarations } ul * ol li { ⋮ declarations } ul li * li { ⋮ declarations } ul ol li { ⋮ declarations } ul li li { ⋮ declarations } ul li ol li { ⋮ declarations }

However, there’s no way we can use descendant selectors to match only the list items in the unordered list. To do that, we’d need a child selector.

