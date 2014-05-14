Descendant Selector (CSS Selector)
By Adam Roberts
HTML & CSS
Description
The descendant selector matches all elements that are descendants of a specified element. The first simple selector within this selector represents the ancestor element—a structurally superior element, such as a parent element, or the parent of a parent element, and so on. The second simple selector represents the descendant element we’re trying to match.
The combinator we use in a descendant selector is a whitespace character: a space, horizontal tab, carriage return, line feed, or form feed. Since whitespace characters are allowed around all combinators, you can include more than one whitespace character between the simple selectors in a descendant selector.
Consider the following HTML fragment:
<ul> <li>Item 1</li> <li> <ol> <li>Sub-item 2A</li> <li>Sub-item 2B</li> </ol> </li> </ul>
We’ll try to match elements in the above fragment using the selector below:
ul li {
⋮ declarations
}
This descendant selector will match all four
li elements in the example HTML, because each of those elements has a
ul element as its ancestor.
We can also use descendant selectors to match the
li elements within the
ol in the example above:
ul * li {
⋮ declarations
}
ul * * li {
⋮ declarations
}
ul * ol li {
⋮ declarations
}
ul li * li {
⋮ declarations
}
ul ol li {
⋮ declarations
}
ul li li {
⋮ declarations
}
ul li ol li {
⋮ declarations
}
However, there’s no way we can use descendant selectors to match only the list items in the unordered list. To do that, we’d need a child selector.
Example
Take a look at this example of the
descendant selector in action:
ul li {
⋮ declarations
}
This selector matches all
li elements that are descendants of a
ul element—that is, every
li element that has a
ul element as its ancestor.
