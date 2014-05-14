Skip to main content

Descendant Selector (CSS Selector)

By Adam Roberts

HTML & CSS

Description

The descendant selector matches all elements that are descendants of a specified element. The first simple selector within this selector represents the ancestor element—a structurally superior element, such as a parent element, or the parent of a parent element, and so on. The second simple selector represents the descendant element we’re trying to match.

The combinator we use in a descendant selector is a whitespace character: a space, horizontal tab, carriage return, line feed, or form feed. Since whitespace characters are allowed around all combinators, you can include more than one whitespace character between the simple selectors in a descendant selector.

Consider the following HTML fragment:

<ul>
  <li>Item 1</li>
  <li>
    <ol>
      <li>Sub-item 2A</li>
      <li>Sub-item 2B</li>
    </ol>
  </li>
</ul>

We’ll try to match elements in the above fragment using the selector below:

ul li {
  ⋮ declarations
}

This descendant selector will match all four li elements in the example HTML, because each of those elements has a ul element as its ancestor.

We can also use descendant selectors to match the li elements within the ol in the example above:

ul * li {
  ⋮ declarations
}
ul * * li {
  ⋮ declarations
}
ul * ol li {
  ⋮ declarations
}
ul li * li {
  ⋮ declarations
}
ul ol li {
  ⋮ declarations
}
ul li li {
  ⋮ declarations
}
ul li ol li {
  ⋮ declarations
}

However, there’s no way we can use descendant selectors to match only the list items in the unordered list. To do that, we’d need a child selector.

Example

Take a look at this example of the
descendant selector in action:

ul li {
  ⋮ declarations
}

This selector matches all li elements that are descendants of a ul element—that is, every li element that has a ul element as its ancestor.

Adam Roberts

Adam is SitePoint's head of newsletters, who mainly writes Versioning, a daily newsletter covering everything new and interesting in the world of web development.

