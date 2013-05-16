20 Beautiful Flat Web and Mobile Designs
Every year in the design community, new trends come out of the woodwork — some simply being reworks of old ideas while others are completely new. Among the design trends like infinite scrolling, minimally-designed landing pages, and large photographic backgrounds, there is the design trend of flat design that is currently making the rounds.
What is flat design? Flat design is a truly flat element with no illusions of depth. That means that there is little or no visible distinction between the flat element and the surface that it is placed upon via drop shadows, beveling, or other common visual design techniques. Design elements that have been given the almost flat design treatment typically boast subtle treatments that delicately distinguish it from the background. Today’s showcase features 20 websites and mobile apps using flat design and almost flat design that will hopefully get you inspired to try the trend in your own designs.
Gabrielle is a creative type who specializes in graphic design, animation and photography.
