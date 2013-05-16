Skip to main content

20 Beautiful Flat Web and Mobile Designs

By Gabrielle Gosha

Every year in the design community, new trends come out of the woodwork — some simply being reworks of old ideas while others are completely new. Among the design trends like infinite scrolling, minimally-designed landing pages, and large photographic backgrounds, there is the design trend of flat design that is currently making the rounds.

What is flat design? Flat design is a truly flat element with no illusions of depth. That means that there is little or no visible distinction between the flat element and the surface that it is placed upon via drop shadows, beveling, or other common visual design techniques. Design elements that have been given the almost flat design treatment typically boast subtle treatments that delicately distinguish it from the background. Today’s showcase features 20 websites and mobile apps using flat design and almost flat design that will hopefully get you inspired to try the trend in your own designs.

Built by Buffalo

built by buffalo_tn

Google Keep

google keep

Oak Studios

oak_tn

Rando

rando

Etch Apps

etch_tn

Timeless

timeless timer

Invoisse

invoisse_tn

Vine

vine

Lorenzo Verzini

lorenzo_tn

Headspace

headspace

Spelltower

spelltower_tn

Bloom.fm

bloom.fm

Design Zoom

design zoom_tn

Wiselist

wiselist

Iconwerk

iconwerk_tn

oW

oW

Simone Marcarino

simone_tn

Zomato

zomato

Ah-Studio

ah-studio_tn

Feedly

feedly

