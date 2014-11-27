Video: Playing with jQuery and the CSS Class Selector

The CSS Class selector is very useful when you need to manage or apply CSS styles to multiple elements. Additionally the CSS Selector has performance advantages and can be overloaded. This becomes more exciting when jQuery is used to add/remove or toggle classes.

In this screencast, we’ll take a look at how jQuery makes it easy to add/remove or toggle classes based on user events such as mouse-clicks and mouse-overs. Follow along with these code samples on GitHub.

This screencast is a sample of my course Introduction to jQuery, now available on Learnable, SitePoint’s learning platform. This course is designed to get you up and running with jQuery with practical and easy-to-use examples. If you liked this screencast, then head over to Learnable to join the course today!