Quick Tip: Replace jQuery’s Ready() with Plain JavaScript
This article was peer reviewed by Mev-Rael and Tim Severien. Thanks to all of SitePoint’s peer reviewers for making SitePoint content the best it can be!
The
ready method was implemented in jQuery to execute code when the DOM is fully loaded. Since it executes the given function when all DOM elements are available, you can be sure that trying to access or manipulate elements will work.
Before jQuery 3.0, the typical usage with a anonymous function looked like this:
$(document).ready(function() {
// Handler for .ready() called.
});
jQuery 3.0 ready() Changes
Before the release of version 3, there were several ways you could call the
ready method:
- on the document element:
$(document).ready(handler);
- on an empty element:
$().ready(handler);
- or directly (i.e. not on a specific element):
$(handler);
All above named variants are functionally equivalent. The specified handler will be called when the DOM is fully loaded, no matter on which element it was called. In other words, calling it on an image element
$("img") versus the document element doesn’t indicate that the callback is fired when the specified element is loaded. Instead, it will be called when the entire DOM is fully loaded.
In jQuery 3.0, all other syntax methods except
$(handler); are deprecated. The official justification is:
This is because the selection has no bearing on the behavior of the
.ready()method, which is inefficient and can lead to incorrect assumptions about the method’s behavior.
Difference Between the Ready and Load Events
The
ready event is fired when the DOM is fully loaded and accesses to elements are safe. The
load event, on the other hand, is fired after the DOM and all assets have loaded.
The load event can be used as follows:
$(window).on("load", function(){
// Handler when all assets (including images) are loaded
});
This waits not only for the DOM to be ready for interaction but also for images to be completely loaded (which can take time, depending on the image sizes).
For normal DOM manipulations you’ll probably not need the
load event, But it might be the right choice if you’d like to show a loading spinner until all assets are loaded, for example, or if you’d like to do some calculations with image sizes.
You Probably Don’t Need jQuery.ready()
The
ready method makes sure that code is only executed when all DOM elements are safe to be manipulated. But what does this mean? When you’re executing JavaScript code inside the
<head> section of an HTML document then this would make sure that the code is executed when the browser has loaded all following elements (e.g. the
<body> element) too:
<!doctype html>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<title>.ready() tutorial</title>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/jquery/latest/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script>
$(function(){ // .ready() callback, is only executed when the DOM is fully loaded
var length = $("p").length;
// The following will log 1 to the console, as the paragraph exists.
// This is the evidence that this method is only called when the
// DOM is fully loaded
console.log(length);
});
</script>
</head>
<body>
<p>I'm the content of this website</p>
</body>
</html>
If you’re executing JavaScript as the last thing inside the
<body>, you probably don’t need to wrap it inside
ready(), as all elements you might try to manipulate or access are already loaded:
<!doctype html>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<title>.ready() tutorial</title>
</head>
<body>
<p>I'm the content of this website</p>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/jquery/latest/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script>
var length = $("p").length;
// The following will log 1 to the console, as the paragraph exists.
console.log(length);
</script>
</body>
</html>
Plain JavaScript ready() Alternative
For modern browsers, and IE9+, you can listen for the
DOMContentLoaded event:
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", function(){
// Handler when the DOM is fully loaded
});
But, note that the callback will not be executed if the event has already fired. To make sure the callback is always run, jQuery checks the
readyState of a document (reference) and, if it’s already
complete, executes the callback immediately:
var callback = function(){
// Handler when the DOM is fully loaded
};
if (
document.readyState === "complete" ||
(document.readyState !== "loading" && !document.documentElement.doScroll)
) {
callback();
} else {
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", callback);
}
You could also include the domReady library, which has already implemented this solution.
Older versions of Internet Explorer
For IE versions less than or equal 8, you could use the
onreadystatechange event to detect the
readyState of a document:
document.attachEvent("onreadystatechange", function(){
// check if the DOM is fully loaded
if(document.readyState === "complete"){
// remove the listener, to make sure it isn't fired in future
document.detachEvent("onreadystatechange", arguments.callee);
// The actual handler...
}
});
Alternatively you could use the load event, like jQuery does, as this will work in any browser. This also results in a time delay, as it’ll wait for all assets to be loaded. Note that you’ll also have to check the
readyState in this solution, like explained above, to make sure the callback will still be executed even if the event has already fired.
Conclusion
If you’re searching for a plain JavaScript alternative for the
ready method you can proceed with the
DOMContentLoaded event. If your system requirements include IE < 9 you can use the
onreadystatechange event.
If you’re using jQuery in your project you can safely proceed with using the built-in ready function, but remember to avoid using the (deprecated)
ready() method on elements (e.g.
$(document).ready()) as mentioned earlier.
And lastly, don’t forget that in many situations you may not need any of these solutions — just move your JavaScript before the closing
</body> tag and you can be sure that the DOM has finished loading!
Julian is a passionate software developer currently focusing on frontend technologies and loves open source.
