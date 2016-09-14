Quick Tip: How to Declare Variables in JavaScript
JavaScript
This article was peer reviewed by Mark Brown and Mev-Rael.
When learning JavaScript one of the basics is to understand how to use variables. Variables are containers for values of all possible types, e.g. number, string or array (see data types). Every variable gets a name that can later be used inside your application (e.g. to read its value).
In this quick tip you’ll learn how to use variables and the differences between the various declarations.
Difference between Declaration, Initialization and Assignment
Before we start learning the various declarations, lets look at the lifecycle of a variable.
- Declaration: The variable is registered using a given name within the corresponding scope (explained below – e.g. inside a function).
- Initialization: When you declare a variable it is automatically initialized, which means memory is allocated for the variable by the JavaScript engine.
- Assignment: This is when a specific value is assigned to the variable.
Declaration Types
Note: while
varhas been available in JavaScript since its initial releast,
letand
constare only available in ES6 (ES2015) and up. See this page for browser compatibility.
var
Syntax:
var x; // Declaration and initialization
x = "Hello World"; // Assignment
// Or all in one
var y = "Hello World";
This declaration is probably the most popular, as there was no alternative until ECMAScript 6. Variables declared with
var are available in the scope of the enclosing function. If there is no enclosing function, they are available globally.
Example:
function sayHello(){
var hello = "Hello World";
return hello;
}
console.log(hello);
This will cause an error
ReferenceError: hello is not defined, as the variable
hello is only available within the function
sayHello. But the following will work, as the variable will be declared globally – in the same scope
console.log(hello) is located:
var hello = "Hello World";
function sayHello(){
return hello;
}
console.log(hello);
let
Syntax:
let x; // Declaration and initialization
x = "Hello World"; // Assignment
// Or all in one
let y = "Hello World";
let is the descendant of
var in modern JavaScript. Its scope is not only limited to the enclosing function, but also to its enclosing block statement. A block statement is everything inside
{ and
}, (e.g. an if condition or loop). The benefit of
let is it reduces the possibility of errors, as variables are only available within a smaller scope.
Example:
var name = "Peter";
if(name === "Peter"){
let hello = "Hello Peter";
} else {
let hello = "Hi";
}
console.log(hello);
This will cause an error
ReferenceError: hello is not defined as
hello is only available inside the enclosing block – in this case the
if condition. But the following will work:
var name = "Peter";
if(name === "Peter"){
let hello = "Hello Peter";
console.log(hello);
} else {
let hello = "Hi";
console.log(hello);
}
const
Syntax:
const x = "Hello World";
Technically a constant isn’t a variable. The particularity of a constant is that you need to assign a value when declaring it and there is no way to reassign it. A
const is limited to the scope of the enclosing block, like
let.
Constants should be used whenever a value must not change during the applications running time, as you’ll be notified by an error when trying to overwrite them.
Accidental Global Creation
You can write all of above named declarations in the global context (i.e. outside of any function), but even within a function, if you forget to write
var,
let or
const before an assignment, the variable will automatically be global.
Example:
function sayHello(){
hello = "Hello World";
return hello;
}
sayHello();
console.log(hello);
The above will output
Hello World to the console, as there is no declaration before the assignment
hello = and therefore the variable is globally available.
Note: To avoid accidentally declaring global variables you can use strict mode.
Hoisting and the Temporal Dead Zone
Another difference between
var and
let/
const relates to variable hoisting. A variable declaration will always internally be hoisted (moved) to the top of the current scope. This means the following:
console.log(hello);
var hello;
hello = "I'm a variable";
is equivalent to:
var hello;
console.log(hello);
hello = "I'm a variable";
An indication of this behavior is that both examples will log
undefined to the console. If
var hello; wouldn’t always be on the top it would throw a
ReferenceError.
This behavior called hoisting applies to
var and also to
let/
const. As mentioned above, accessing a
var variable before its declaration will return
undefined as this is the value JavaScript assigns when initializing it.
But accessing a
let/
const variable before its declaration will throw an error. This is due to the fact that they aren’t accessible before their declaration in the code. The period between entering the variable’s scope and reaching their declaration is called the Temporal Dead Zone – i.e. the period in which the variable isn’t accessible.
You can read more about hoisting in the article Demystifying JavaScript Variable Scope and Hoisting.
Conclusion
To reduce susceptibility to errors you should use
const and
let whenever possible. If you really need to use
var then be sure to move declarations to the top of the scope, as this avoids unwanted behavior related to hoisting.
Julian is a passionate software developer currently focusing on frontend technologies and loves open source.
