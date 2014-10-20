Automatically Reload All the Things with Guard
Ruby
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
Imagine yourself in this situation:
It’s a brisk afternoon at the office and you’ve been slaving away at a front end project for the last twelve hours. You’ve repeatedly had to go through the whole save-compile-reload phase with your browser. And when I say compile, I mean compile those SCSS and CoffeeScript files that you so desperately wanted with a series of painstaking shell commands. “I’m a Rubyist!”, you shout, “there has to be a better way!”. Well, there is. Allow me to introduce you to Guard, your new favorite Ruby gem for the front end.
What is Guard?
Guard is simply a file system watcher. In other words, it detects when you save a file, then runs a command. It’s a little more complex than that, but we’ll cover that next.
How Can Guard Help Me?
Remember that scenario that you were just in? Well, this time let’s insert Guard into it:
It’s a brisk afternoon at the office, but you don’t mind because you just finished your latest front-end project. At your standing desk (yes, you’re that cool), you have a few windows open. On your large monitor, your favorite code editor is open with a terminal minimized for easy access. On your laptop’s screen, there is a browser window open. You haven’t had to touch this window for hours, because Guard and LiveReload are automatically updating the browser based on your changes. This includes compiling your SCSS and CoffeeScript! You take a sip of your coffee and shout, “I’m a Rubyist!”, while looking around at your coworkers, who are still going through the save-compile-reload phase. Life is good, all thanks to Guard.
Do you want this? Of course you do! Let’s get started…
Installing Guard & Friends
Installing Guard is as easy as
gem install guard. Then you’re ready to get setup.
Next, you have to decide which plugins you want. In this tutorial, we’re going to discuss the following plugins: (you will need to install them:
gem install PLUGIN)
guard-coffeescript– (website)
guard-sass– (website)
guard-less– (website)
guard-livereload– (website)
guard-rspec– (website)
Each plugin is a little different, but also a lot the same. Once you learn how to set up these 5 plugins, you’ll be able to setup the other 267+ available guard plugins.
For most projects, it’s advisable to have a
Gemfile for dependencies. Here’s what your
Gemfile should look like if you’re using all of the plugins:
source 'https://rubygems.org/'
group :development do
gem 'guard'
gem 'guard-coffeescript'
gem 'guard-sass'
gem 'guard-less', git: 'git://github.com/guard/guard-less.git'
gem 'therubyracer'
gem 'guard-livereload'
end
Note: At this point in time, it is necessary to build the
guard-less gem from git because the maintainers have not pushed the latest version to RubyGems. This may change, but right now, this is how it is. (see issue #16) You can try it without the
git option, but I cannot guarantee an error-free installation. Also, the gem
therubyracer is required by
guard-less, but not used as a dependency, so we have to add it ourselves.
CoffeeScript
You’re a Rubyist. Admit it, and the Ruby-esque syntax of CoffeeScript lured you from the beginning. With
guard-coffeescript you no longer have to decide between ugly JavaScript or an ugly compile process with CoffeeScript. Let’s initialize Guard with CoffeeScript:
$ bundle exec guard init coffeescript
This generates a configuration file (
Guardfile) for your “guards” (plugins). Let’s take a look inside:
# A sample Guardfile
# More info at https://github.com/guard/guard#readme
guard 'coffeescript', :input => 'app/assets/javascripts'
That’s very nice, but we keep our CoffeeScript in a different directory than the compiled JavaScript, so let’s change the file:
guard 'coffeescript', :input => 'coffee', :output => 'js'
Notice that we added
:output to the options. This way, CoffeeScript lives in the
coffee directory and is compiled to the
js directory.
Start up guard and see it watch our files:
$ bundle exec guard
Add a little CoffeeScript to our project and save:
# file: coffee/test.coffee
console.log 'It worked!'
Notice in the terminal that when you save the file, it generates the JavaScript in the
js directory:
[1] guard(main)>
20:54:21 - INFO - Compile coffee/test.coffee
20:54:21 - INFO - 08:54:21 PM Successfully generated js/test.js
When you save any
*.coffee file in the
coffee directory, Guard will compile it to the
js directory using the same name. It’s as simple as that.
Sass/SCSS
Come on, we all love Sass/SCSS. The process is very similar to that of CoffeeScript. In fact, we’ll even build on to the same
Guardfile. The
guard-sass plugin does have an
init template to start out with, but this time we’ll make it ourselves. Luckily it’s pretty simple:
guard 'sass', :input => 'scss', :output => 'css'
It’s exactly the same configuration as
guard-coffeescript, and it does pretty much the same thing. All Sass/SCSS files inside of the input directory (
scss in this case), will be compiled into the output directory (
css). Nice and easy; just the way it should be.
Less
Less’ config is a little different than
guard-coffeescript and
guard-sass. It uses regular expressions and the
watch method inside of a block. This may seem a little confusing, but you’ll understand in a minute.
guard :less, output: 'css' do
watch %r{^less/.*\.less$}
end
This example shows a
guard :less block with a
watch method.
watch takes a regular expression that matches all files in the project. In this example, the regular expression matches all files that are in the directory
less and have a
.less extension. If you’re unfamiliar with regular expressions, you can play around with this one here. Note that
%r{} and
// are evaluated as regular expressions in Ruby. However, with the
%r syntax, forward-slashes (‘/’) do not need to be escaped. We could just as easily write the same thing like so:
guard :less, output: 'css' do
watch /^less\/.*\.less$/
end
Let’s run Guard and test this out:
$ bundle exec guard
Now, create a less file in the
less directory.
// file: less/foo.less
@black: #000;
body {
background: @black;
}
Once saved, notice that
foo.css is compiled into the
css directory because of the
:output option.
GEG
LiveReload
We’ve handled asset precompiling, but what about the “refresh” part of “save-compile-refresh”? Say hello to
guard-livereload, because it just made your life a lot easier.
What is LiveReload?
LiveReload is a browser auto-refresh utility. Guard tells it when files change and LiveReload (in your browser) automatically updates the page.
Installation
We’ve already included
guard-livereload in our
Gemfile, so it should be installed, but we also have to install the Chrome extension. You can download it here. Now, let’s configure
guard-livereload.
Here is a list of the assets that we want to be reloaded on save:
- HTML
- CSS
- JS
- PNG
- JPG
Notice that we did not include Sass, SCSS, Less, or CoffeeScript, because those will be compiled and reloaded by LiveReload as they change. It’s a beautiful cycle. Let’s create the regular expression to make it all happen.
The regexp is:
%r{^.*\.(html|css|js|png|jpg)$}. Feel free to test this at rubular to make sure that it works the way we want.
Put this into the
Guardfile like so:
guard 'livereload' do
watch %r{^.*\.(html|css|js|png|jpg)$}
end
If we save any files matching the regular expression, the browser will reload said riles. But first, we have to link the extension to Guard. To do this, let’s create a simple HTML file:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Guard Rocks!</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="css/foo.css">
</head>
<body>
<h1>Hello, Guard!</h1>
</body>
</html>
Nothing special, just good ol’ HTML. Since it’s a static file, you may visit it using the
file:// protocol, but Chrome is very restrictive on extensions accessing local files (and for good reason), so we should serve our files using a simple server. Ruby to the rescue once again!
Create a file called
serve.rb in the root of your project.
# file: serve.rb
require 'rack'
server = Rack::Builder.new do
run Rack::Directory.new(Dir.pwd)
end
Rack::Handler::WEBrick.run(server)
This is just a simple Rack/WEBrick server that will host our files on
localhost:8080. Run
ruby serve.rb and you’re good to go! You can shutdown the server at any time with control-C.
Now, we can visit this in our browser at
localhost:8080/index.html. To connect the extension to Guard, click the LiveReload button in your browser extensions bar, and Guard should output “Browser connected”. This will not work until the browser is connected.
Let’s say that we want the text in the body to be white. All we have to do is enter
color: #ffffff into our
body selector. Once this is done, Guard will compile your SCSS/Sass/Less into CSS and reload the browser, immediately showing your changes. The same works for JavaScript/CoffeeScript files. Awesome!
Notifications
I hear you shouting at your computer. You’re saying, “Wow! This is super awesome! I just wish I could get notifications on my computer screen so I don’t have to look at my terminal for confirmation of a build.” Lucky for you, Guard allows this to be done pretty easily. However, it varies from system to system. Let’s get started in my favorite to least favorite operating systems.
A Note for the LESSers out there:
The Guard-LESS plugin does not support notifications at the moment. It’s actually terribly maintained, so if you’ve got some free time, maybe fork it.
Mac OS X
For Mac, we’ll be using something called Growl. It should be noted that Growl is not free, but it is open source. So if the $4 (which goes directly to the project) is too much for you, you can try building it yourself. You can find instructions for that here, although it will probably be a painstaking process.
Once you have Growl installed, add
gem 'ruby_gntp' to your
Gemfile and
bundle install. Guard and Growl work great together, so they need absolutely no other setup than having Growl running:
$ bundle exec guard
14:54:30 - INFO - Guard is using GNTP to send notifications.
14:54:30 - INFO - Guard is using TerminalTitle to send notifications.
14:54:30 - INFO - Guard::Less 1.0.0 is on the job!
14:54:30 - INFO - Guard::Less: compiling all files
14:54:30 - INFO - Guard::Less: Skipping less/foo.less because css/foo.css is already up-to-date
14:54:30 - INFO - Guard is now watching at '/path/to/project'
Now, any time we change a file, Growl + Guard will let us know.
Linux
For Linux, we have two methods: Growl for Linux and Libnotify.
Growl for Linux
Install Growl for Linux and add
gem 'ruby_gntp' to your
Gemfile, then run
bundle exec guard and you’re good to go!
Libnotify
Install
libnotify-bin in your favorite package manager (
sudo apt-get install libnotify-bin), add
gem 'libnotify' to your
Gemfile, then run
bundle exec guard.
Note: This may not work on all Linux distributions.
Windows
Guard suggests either Growl for Windows or Snarl. Once you have installed one of these, just add
gem 'ruby_gntp' to your
Gemfile and
bundle exec guard.
Disclaimer: I have not tested either of the Windows methods and cannot guarantee success.
Rails (RSpec)
You started drooling at the thought of Guard on Rails didn’t you? Let’s make this magic happen. The situation is similar to the ones above: You’re working on a Rails application and running the same test commands over and over again is getting tedious. Don’t worry, Guard’s got your back.
- Add
gem 'guard-rspec'to your
Gemfile(and
bundle install).
- Run
guard init rspecto create a standard project scaffolding.
- Run
bundle exec guardand watch the magic.
It’s that simple. However, I can safely assume that you like to customize things, so let’s modify the
Guardfile a little. First, here’s what Guard gives us:
# A sample Guardfile
# More info at https://github.com/guard/guard#readme
# Note: The cmd option is now required due to the increasing number of ways
# rspec may be run, below are examples of the most common uses.
# * bundler: 'bundle exec rspec'
# * bundler binstubs: 'bin/rspec'
# * spring: 'bin/rsspec' (This will use spring if running and you have
# installed the spring binstubs per the docs)
# * zeus: 'zeus rspec' (requires the server to be started separetly)
# * 'just' rspec: 'rspec'
guard :rspec, cmd: 'bundle exec rspec' do
watch(%r{^spec/.+_spec\.rb$})
watch(%r{^lib/(.+)\.rb$}) { |m| "spec/lib/#{m[1]}_spec.rb" }
watch('spec/spec_helper.rb') { "spec" }
# Rails example
watch(%r{^app/(.+)\.rb$}) { |m| "spec/#{m[1]}_spec.rb" }
watch(%r{^app/(.*)(\.erb|\.haml|\.slim)$}) { |m| "spec/#{m[1]}#{m[2]}_spec.rb" }
watch(%r{^app/controllers/(.+)_(controller)\.rb$}) { |m| ["spec/routing/#{m[1]}_routing_spec.rb", "spec/#{m[2]}s/#{m[1]}_#{m[2]}_spec.rb", "spec/acceptance/#{m[1]}_spec.rb"] }
watch(%r{^spec/support/(.+)\.rb$}) { "spec" }
watch('config/routes.rb') { "spec/routing" }
watch('app/controllers/application_controller.rb') { "spec/controllers" }
watch('spec/rails_helper.rb') { "spec" }
# Capybara features specs
watch(%r{^app/views/(.+)/.*\.(erb|haml|slim)$}) { |m| "spec/features/#{m[1]}_spec.rb" }
# Turnip features and steps
watch(%r{^spec/acceptance/(.+)\.feature$})
watch(%r{^spec/acceptance/steps/(.+)_steps\.rb$}) { |m| Dir[File.join("**/#{m[1]}.feature")][0] || 'spec/acceptance' }
end
You may decide that you want all of these things, but I like to simplify things a bit:
guard :rspec, cmd: 'bundle exec rspec' do
watch('spec/spec_helper.rb') { "spec" }
watch('config/routes.rb') { "spec/routing" }
watch('app/controllers/application_controller.rb') { "spec/controllers" }
watch(%r{^spec/.+_spec\.rb$})
watch(%r{^app/(.+)\.rb$}) { |m| "spec/#{m[1]}_spec.rb" }
watch(%r{^app/(.*)(\.erb|\.haml|\.slim)$}) { |m| "spec/#{m[1]}#{m[2]}_spec.rb" }
watch(%r{^lib/(.+)\.rb$}) { |m| "spec/lib/#{m[1]}_spec.rb" }
watch(%r{^app/controllers/(.+)_(controller)\.rb$}) { |m| ["spec/routing/#{m[1]}_routing_spec.rb", "spec/#{m[2]}s/#{m[1]}_#{m[2]}_spec.rb", "spec/acceptance/#{m[1]}_spec.rb"] }
end
This will cover all (or, at least, most) of the tests that are typically run in a Rails app. This should save you and your fingers from all that extra test running. One thing that I would like to note in this code is the
cmd option. This specifies which test command will be run. In this situation, it’s
bundle exec rspec, but it could just as easily be
bundle exec rake test; each project will be different.
As you’ve seen, Guard is a fantastic tool for anything automated. You can watch a project for file changes then compile, test, or even reload a browser window. Save yourself frustration and get Guard.
Jesse Herrick is an avid Ruby developer who specializes in web development. He is a back-end developer at Littlelines and loves programming. You can read his personal blog at: https://jesse.codes.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns