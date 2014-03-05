Ruby Command Line Interface Gems

So you’ve written this amazing library, but something is missing… a command line interface! Ruby is perfect for this type of thing. While there is the basic ARGV approach, there are some great RubyGems that help with creating command line interfaces (CLIs) with ease. In this article, we’ll take a look at several Ruby CLI gems.

Prerequisites

Ruby (at least 1.9.3, but greater than 2.0.0 recommended)

In this article, I mention various RubyGems. It’s expected that you can run $ gem install GEMNAME without much trouble.

Tips

Most Ruby projects have a bin directory in which the CLI binary is stored. (yes, I know it’s not technically a real “binary file”)

directory in which the CLI binary is stored. (yes, I know it’s not technically a real “binary file”) If you end up using this code verbatim, remember to make your files executable.

You’re probably going to need a Ruby shebang for your binary file #!/usr/bin/env ruby .

. Try to keep the code in your binary file as terse as possible. Not only will this help you later on with bug fixing, but it will also help collaborators.

The CLI gems below have a code block where you pass the code to be executed when the command is run. Try to keep this down to just a method call. Possibly passing the options from the command line into an options hash in your method, where the options are actually parsed.

Built-in ARGV

ARGV is a built-in array in Ruby for parsing command line arguments. For example, ARGV[0] returns the first argument passed to the Ruby script. For dirt-simple argument parsing, you could try something like this:

puts "Hello #{ARGV[0]}!"

$ ./my-app world Hello world!

A very simple example, but quite powerful. The only issue with this type of argument reading is error handling. Specifically when a required argument is not given. This is easily fixed though using simple Ruby (see Array docs and ARGV docs). I won’t get too in depth with ARGV , but you can see the possibilities. Just remember that ARGV is just an array, so you should treat as such when reading arguments and options.

command = ARGV[0] name = ARGV[1] name = "world" unless name case command when "hello" puts "Hello #{name}!" when "goodbye" puts "Goodbye #{name}!" end # And so on...

Thor

You’ve probably heard of Thor before. If you look at the RubyGems stats, you’ll see Thor at the top. It’s also my personal favorite due to its extensibility. Here’s some basic syntax:

The CLI is wrapped in a class inheriting from the Thor superclass.

require "thor" class MyApp < Thor end

Add a command by adding a method to the class.

require "thor" class MyApp < Thor def hello puts "Hello world!" end end

At the bottom of the file (typically), call MyApp#start to allow it to start the CLI.

# ... (MyApp class code above) MyApp.start $ ./my-app hello Hello world!

We can add arguments to this by simply adding arguments to the method.

require "thor" class MyApp < Thor desc "hello", "Say hello" def hello(name) puts "Hello #{name}" end end

$ ./my-app hello universe Hello universe!

Or we could do the same things with an option.

require "thor" class MyApp < Thor desc: "Say Hello" method_option :name, :aliases => "-n", :desc => "Specify a name" def hello puts "Hello #{options[:name]}" end end

You can specify the type of the option that you have by adding to method_option . The documentation for that can be found here. For example, in the sample code above, we create an option name , that is aliased to -n , and has the description "Specify a name" .

You may have noticed that we’ve been using desc a few times. This is another cool feature of Thor, it is self-documenting. If you were to run my-app help hello , then you would see a little bit of documentation about it.

$ ./my-app help hello Usage: my-app hello Options: -n, [--name=NAME] # Specify a name Say hello

This is a really cool feature of a lot of the CLI gems that I’ve researched. Thor does it using the desc option, but as you’ll see, other gems use different documenting options.

All in all, Thor is a great tool, I believe it powers the Rails command line interface as well. The self-documentation built in is a nice touch, and I’ve only touched the surface of all of its features. You should really check out its wiki if you want to see full documentation. There’s also a very nice tutorial here on SitePoint.

Commander

Commander is a full-fledged suite for writing CLI applications. I’ve written a CLI in it, and Jekyll also uses it. It has a neat DSL and, like Thor, is self documenting. It also has really nice error handling, and is so easy, you can create a command line app in under 15 seconds.

To create a new CLI go into the bin/ directory of your app (or anywhere else you need it), and run $ commander init my-app (syntax: $ commander init FILENAME ).

You’ll get some prompts for information:

$ commander init my-app Machine name of program: my-app Describe your program: Does so many things. List the commands you wish to create: hello goodbye # Notice no commas Initialized template in my-app

This creates the file my-app which has the contents:

#!/usr/bin/env ruby require 'rubygems' require 'commander/import' program :version, '0.0.1' program :description, 'Does oh so many things.' command :hello do |c| c.syntax = 'my-app hello [options]' c.summary = '' c.description = '' c.example 'description', 'command example' c.option '--some-switch', 'Some switch that does something' c.action do |args, options| # Do something or c.when_called My-app::Commands::Hello end end command :goodbye do |c| c.syntax = 'my-app goodbye [options]' c.summary = '' c.description = '' c.example 'description', 'command example' c.option '--some-switch', 'Some switch that does something' c.action do |args, options| # Do something or c.when_called My-app::Commands::Goodbye end end

If you go immediately into your terminal, you now have a CLI that does nothing.

$ ./my-app --help NAME: my-app DESCRIPTION: Does oh so many things. COMMANDS: goodbye hello help Display global or [command] help documentation. GLOBAL OPTIONS: -h, --help Display help documentation -v, --version

Next, we’ll edit this file so that it has the following functionality:

$ ./my-app hello world Hello world! $ ./my-app goodbye -n universe Goodbye universe!

For the first command, hello , we take an argument as a name. The second command, goodbye , takes an option for a name.

Here we go!

#!/usr/bin/env ruby require 'rubygems' require 'commander/import' program :version, '0.0.1' program :description, 'Does oh so many things.' command :hello do |c| c.syntax = 'my-app hello NAME [options]' c.summary = 'Says hello' c.description = c.summary # Because we're lazy c.example 'Says hello to "world"', 'my-app hello world' c.action do |args, options| name = args.shift # or args.first or args[0] if you wish puts "Hello #{name}!" # Or in a real app, you would call a method and pass command line arguments to it. end end command :goodbye do |c| c.syntax = 'my-app goodbye NAME [options]' c.summary = 'Says goodbye' c.description = c.summary c.example 'Say goodbye to world', 'my-app goodbye -n world' c.example 'Say goodbye to world', 'my-app goodbye --name world' c.option '-n', '--name NAME', String, 'Specify a name' # Option aliasing c.action do |args, options| puts "Hello #{options.name}!" end end

By default, options are booleans. So when we add the String type to it, it allows for the option to be called with an argument. You could also define an option like so:

# ... c.option '--option', 'A boolean by default' # ...

Commander also has HighLine built in so you can do cool things like this:

ask_for_array "Commands: " # => Commands: hello goodbye # => ["hello", "goodbye"] say "Hello!" # => Hello! ask "Password: " { |char| char.echo = "*" } # => Password: *********** # => "supersecret"

And of course you can do countless things with Commander, as with Thor. You can

check those out

here.

Slop

Slop is another DSL for creating CLI apps in Ruby. You probably already have it from some other gem’s dependencies (just like thor and, probably, commander). It seems to be very popular, so let’s jump in!

Slop is very minimal and doesn’t do much for you unless you ask it to. Let’s start by adding a version command. This will be -v and --version .

require "slop" Slop.parse do on "-v", "--version" do puts "my-app v0.0.1" end end

Let’s create the same app we had before, but with slop.

require "slop" opts = Slop.parse do on "-v", "--version" do puts "my-app v0.0.2" end command 'hello' do run do |opts, args| puts "Hello #{args.shift}" end end command 'goodbye' do on 'n=', 'name=' run do |opts, args| puts "Goodbye #{opts[:name]}" end end end

This is extremely minimal. The CLI doesn’t even care if the option’s argument is blank! But, that’s the point of Slop: simple option parsing. It’s one of the things I like most about Slop. If Commander is Rails, then Slop is Sinatra.

I would suggest Slop for simple CLIs and Commander for complex ones. You should really check out its README to see the full list of features and options.

Conclusion