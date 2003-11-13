David Medlock
David operates MedlockWeb, a web consulting firm that focuses on building solid relationships and web applications with entrepreneurs and investors. He also maintains a web business blog at WebDevSuccess.com.
David Medlock's articles
User Defined Functions in ColdFusion
By David Medlock,
Content Syndication With ColdFusion MX
By David Medlock,
Practical Uses of HTTP in ColdFusion
By David Medlock,
ColdFusion has built-in tags for HTTP support and, as Web developers, it is to our advantage to know how to use these tags efficiently. So, let’s take a trip down HTTP lane and see what can be done with this technology.
Introduction to Coldfusion Data Structures Part IV â€“ Queries
By David Medlock,
Introduction to Data Structures in ColdFusion Part III – Lists
By David Medlock,
Introduction to Data Structure in ColdFusion: Structs
By David Medlock,
Introduction to Data Structures in ColdFusion
By David Medlock,