Software Freedom Day – September 10
MySQL Archive Engine – Data Retention
SUSE 10 Coming Soon from Novell/OpenSUSE
In this article, we will talk about the release of SUSE 10, coming late in October 2005. You can get the pre-release version at opensuse.org.
Maturing Development and Management Tools
Microsoft’s Linux Lab?
Shell Scripting Recipes
Use Stunnel to Secure POP, IMAP and SMTP
Bill in US Congress to Overhaul Patent Law
The US government is starting down the long, arduous path of patent reform. Obviously this will entail lengthy debate and would hopefully at the very least move patent law in the US a few steps ahead.
Reach out and touch with Google
MySQL at Ten Years
Open Source Patent Commons
GPL 3 Expected in 2007
Leo Laporte on Open Source
In this article, Blane Warrene talks about an interview of Leo Laporte on Open Source. Apparently there is a theme emerging here as we see modern media converge with modern open source technology.
Open Source Becoming More Than Software
Caution: Online Publishing is Permanent
Securing an RSS Feed
In this article, Blane Warrene discuss about a new concept for securing an RSS feed an invaluable tip.
New Webmin Release Worth a Look
Open Source Projects Benefit from Book Sales
BBC Promotes Open Source to the Masses
Open Source Accounting
Google Toolbar for Firefox et al
Google has released a long-awaited Firefox version of its toolbar. The toolbar runs on Windows, Mac and Linux systems.
MySQL Clustering and Security
Tighten Security with DShield
Securing MySQL (and other databases)
Google Payments?
In this article, Blane Warrene talks about Google adding payment with PayPal.
Intro Glossary to Linux Distributions
OpenBSD versus Linux, Gentoo meets Microsoft
OpenSolaris Open for Business
In this article, we'll talk about the OpenSolaris, a solid base of source code and the first release of the now free operating system from Sun.
Nokia to Use Safari Components for Mobile Browser
Get Serious with MySQL 5
