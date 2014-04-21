div (HTML attribute)

Description

The div is a generic block-level element. It doesn’t convey any meaning about its contents (unlike a p element that signifies a paragraph, or an h1 or h2 element that would indicate a level 1 or level 2 heading, respectively); as such, it’s easy to customize it to your needs. The div element is currently the most common method for identifying the structural sections of a document and for laying out a web page using CSS.

Some developers perceive similarities between the p and the div elements, seeing them as being interchangeable, but this isn’t the case. The p element offers more semantic information (“this is a paragraph of text, a small collection of thoughts that are grouped together; the next paragraph outlines some different thoughts”), while the

div element can be used to group almost any elements together. Indeed, it can contain almost any other element, unlike p , which can only contain inline elements.

Example

The HTML below shows two div s being used in conjunction with id attributes to identify different sections of a web page:

<div id="main_navigation"> ⋮ </div> <div id="body_content"> <h1>Page heading</h1> <p>Body content</p> </div>

Use This For …

The div is an “anything-goes” element—it can contain any inline or block-level

elements you choose, so it has no typical content.