Give Floats the Flick in CSS Layouts
Crimes Against WordPress: How to Be a Real Jerk if You Make WordPress Themes and Plugins
Really? IE9 100% Compatible with HTML5?
Resumes for the Web Industry: Some Advice from the Trenches
How do you Choose the Right Logo for your Business?
Left-Leaning Layout Conventions Rule!
Mozilla to Tackle Browser CSS History Privacy Leak
Use Stanza to Download your EPUB Format Ebooks to the iPhone
epub and mobi Readers: Read EPUB or MOBI format ebooks
To celebrate the addition of EPUB and MOBI format versions of most of our books, SitePoint has launched a massive 5 for 1 sale.
CSS3 Generators Write All that Pesky Code for You
Want better browsers? Make Them Look Good
The Tragic Comedy that is Rich Text Editing on the Web
What’s the difference between function.call and function.apply?
jQTouch Makes Web Development on the iPhone and iPod Touch a Snap
!important is Actually Useful (in Print Style Sheets)
Star Wars Makes CSS3 Animations and Transformations Make Sense
Massive SitePoint Reference Update Completed: It’ll Save Your Sanity
Killer Web Dev Tools with Ben Galbraith
In this article, you will learn about Bespin. Right now, Bespin is an experiment, so its definition and boundaries are a bit fuzzy.
Tweet Your Flickr Pics with Flex
It’s all fun, games, and education at the SitePoint house, so go read the article and take the quiz. And if you want to know more about Flex and the Flash platform, check out the other articles we’ve published recently.
Add More Sparkle with CSS3
Over the last few years, best-practice CSS development has shifted from graceful degradation to progressive enhancement.
How To Store Adobe AIR Application Preferences Using JavaScript
Ready for PHP & MySQL Week at SitePoint?
Take Your CSS to the Desktop with Adobe AIR!
In this article, we will talk about Adobe AIR. AIR uses the WebKit rendering engine also used in Safari and Chrome, so even though you’re using standard web development technology you’re only developing for one rendering engine.
Google I/O a Real Eye-Opener!
Does Your Site Have The Konami Code?
Make Your Own Web Site Badges with jQuery and JSON
Support for IE6: It’s all About Accessibility
Practical Accessibility Tips with WCAG 2.0
Server-side JavaScript Will Be as Common as PHP
More Crimes Against Hypertext
In this article, Andrew Tetlaw identified several common examples of poor hyperlinking and provide more examples and solutions.