Aleczander Gamboa is a freelance writer, editor and media all-rounder. Along with working in the lifestyle and arts sectors, he's now immersing himself in the exciting world of web development and technology. He also tweets too much for his liking about reality shows he's too emotionally invested in. You can view his full portfolio of work here.
Aleczander's articles
Make Your Next Move. Make Your Next Website.
By Aleczander Gamboa,
Create an impressive portfolio website with Squarespace's all-in-one platform. Start your free trial today.
Meet the Top 3% Disrupting the Freelance Industry
By Aleczander Gamboa,
Introducing Toptal - an elite talent agency that houses the top 3% of best software developers, UX/UI designers and finance experts the world has to offer.
Turn Your Side Project into a Full-Time Gig: Tips from Hacking UI
By Aleczander Gamboa,
Hacking UI and Side Project Accelerator Co-Founder David Tinter shares his top tips to turning your side project into a full-time gig.
Elastic and On Demand – Why Influx Is the Solution for Customer Support
By Aleczander Gamboa,
We chat to Influx's CMO Alex Holmes about how Influx is the solution to the customer support industry, plus his best advice for emerging entrepreneurs.
“Learn by Doing” – How Foxley Disrupted the Web Design Industry
By Aleczander Gamboa,
We chat to Foxley founder Bianca Board about her new business that's disrupting the web design industry, plus her best advice for emerging entrepreneurs.
Kick. Start. Smart: 3 Lessons for Emerging Entrepreneurs to Adopt
By Aleczander Gamboa,
Aleczander Gamboa gives the three most important lessons every aspiring entrepreneur should adopt.