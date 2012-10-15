I'm a (full-stack) web and app developer with more than 5 years' experience programming for the web using HTML, CSS, Sass, JavaScript, and PHP. I'm an expert of JavaScript and HTML5 APIs but my interests include web security, accessibility, performance, and SEO. I'm also a regular writer for several networks, speaker, and author of the books jQuery in Action, third edition and Instant jQuery Selectors.
Aurelio's articles
Introduction to Page Visibility API
In this article, It will explain what Page Visibility APIs are and how you can use them. The APIs are quite simple and consist of just two properties.
Discovering the High Resolution Time API
This article explains the High Resolution Time API, and shows how to use it. As you’ve seen, the API is very simple since it consists of a single method.
3 Strange PHP Facts You May Not Know
There is no doubt: PHP is an easy, flexible, and forgiving language. But it can also exhibit some surprising behavior.
Trimming Strings in JavaScript
This article covers the topic of string trimming in JavaScript. The article also enhances JavaScript's native string trimming functions.
What’s New in jQuery Mobile 1.2.0?
What’s New in PhoneGap 2.2?
Easter Eggs: What They Are and How to Create Them
An Easter egg is a hidden feature completely unrelated to normal functionality that coders put inside their software. Create your first PHP Easter egg.
How to Deal with Cookies in JavaScript
This article discusses the concept of web cookies, and how they can be used with JavaScript.
List Files and Directories with PHP
Learn several different ways to retrieve and filter a list of files and directories in PHP using both basic PHP functions and SPL Iterators.
Five Useful Functions Missing in Javascript
This article covers five useful utility functions that JavaScript shouldd have, but doesn't.