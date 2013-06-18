5+ jQuery Spin/Rotate Image Plugins & Demos
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Check out our collection of jQuery Spin/Rotate Image Plugins. Great for spinning your showcase images! ;) Enjoy!
1. WHEELOFFORTUNE
Wheel of Fortune Demo
2. European Roulette Wheel
European Roulette Wheel
3. (Just like) Marquee Roulette
this will rotate 360 deg like marquee
4. HTML5 Canvas: Lunch Wheel
Learn how to use the HTML5 Canvas element.
5. SpriteSpin
A jQuery plugin that is able to play sprite image animations.
6. jQuery Rotate Animation
Rotated animation of image on mouseover and mouseout
7. jqueryrotate
jQuery plugin that rotate images (and animate them) by any angle
8. Transit
Super-smooth CSS transitions & transformations for jQuery
