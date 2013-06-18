Skip to main content

5+ jQuery Spin/Rotate Image Plugins & Demos

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

Check out our collection of jQuery Spin/Rotate Image Plugins. Great for spinning your showcase images! ;) Enjoy!

1. WHEELOFFORTUNE

Wheel of Fortune Demo

Wheel-of-Fortune.jpg
Source + Demo

2. European Roulette Wheel

European Roulette Wheel

European-Roulette-Wheel.jpg
Source + Demo

3. (Just like) Marquee Roulette

this will rotate 360 deg like marquee

Marquee-Roulette.jpg
Source + Demo

4. HTML5 Canvas: Lunch Wheel

Learn how to use the HTML5 Canvas element.

Lunch-Wheel.jpg
SourceDemo

5. SpriteSpin

A jQuery plugin that is able to play sprite image animations.

SpriteSpin.jpg
SourceDemo

6. jQuery Rotate Animation

Rotated animation of image on mouseover and mouseout

jQuery-Rotate-Animation.jpg
Source + Demo

7. jqueryrotate

jQuery plugin that rotate images (and animate them) by any angle

jQueryRotate.jpg
Source + Demo

8. Transit

Super-smooth CSS transitions & transformations for jQuery

Transit.jpg
Source + Demo

Sam Deering

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

