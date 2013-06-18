5+ jQuery Spin/Rotate Image Plugins & Demos

Check out our collection of jQuery Spin/Rotate Image Plugins. Great for spinning your showcase images! ;) Enjoy!

1. WHEELOFFORTUNE

Wheel of Fortune Demo



Source + Demo

2. European Roulette Wheel

European Roulette Wheel



Source + Demo

3. (Just like) Marquee Roulette

this will rotate 360 deg like marquee



Source + Demo

4. HTML5 Canvas: Lunch Wheel

Learn how to use the HTML5 Canvas element.



SourceDemo

5. SpriteSpin

A jQuery plugin that is able to play sprite image animations.



SourceDemo

6. jQuery Rotate Animation

Rotated animation of image on mouseover and mouseout



Source + Demo

7. jqueryrotate

jQuery plugin that rotate images (and animate them) by any angle



Source + Demo

8. Transit

Super-smooth CSS transitions & transformations for jQuery



Source + Demo