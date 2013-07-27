jQuery On-Screen Keyboard

Skip to main content

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

This is a simple on-screen keyboard powered by JavaScript/jQuery. I have made some enhancements to the jsKeyboard plugin and fixed some bugs it had and added it to GitHub.

  • * Updated default keyboard layout
  • * Hooked up to work with mutiple field inputs
  • * Added cursor to show when typing
  • * Fixed bug: types character on cursor position instead of appending
  • * Fixed bug: deletes on character position instead of last character
  • * Fixed bug: space actually adds a space
  • * Added HTML5 validation rules
Sam Deering

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

