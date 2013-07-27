jQuery On-Screen Keyboard
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
This is a simple on-screen keyboard powered by JavaScript/jQuery. I have made some enhancements to the jsKeyboard plugin and fixed some bugs it had and added it to GitHub.
- * Updated default keyboard layout
- * Hooked up to work with mutiple field inputs
- * Added cursor to show when typing
- * Fixed bug: types character on cursor position instead of appending
- * Fixed bug: deletes on character position instead of last character
- * Fixed bug: space actually adds a space
- * Added HTML5 validation rules
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns