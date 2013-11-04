5 Good jQuery Validate Form Demos
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
There are heaps of form validation plugins out there at the moment. So today we are sharing you what we think are 5 really Good jQuery Validate Form Demos. jQuery powered ofcourse! Enjoy =)
1. jQuery Validation Plugin
This jQuery plugin makes simple clientside form validation easy, whilst still offering plenty of customization options.
2. jQuery Validation Plugin – ThemeRollered demo
ThemeRollered demo.
3. jQuery Validate Demo
With styles from Twitter Bootstrap
4. Basic jQuery Validation Form Demo
This demo shows you how easy validation your forms can be using a little jQuery. It uses the jQuery validation plugin and some basic input validation rules.
5. Ajax Form Validation Example
This shows two examples of client side validation in a form using JavaScript (with jQuery).
