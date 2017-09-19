25 Tested Web Tools & Services for 2017

There are only four months left to go in 2017, and we’re developing a pretty clear picture of this year’s best web tools and services that provide excellent value. Most of them are highly reputed solutions that are getting better and better (like pCloud, xFive or Themify) and some are quite new to the market, but already doing a great job (Goodie, Codester, and others).

In this showcase, we’ll quickly review 25 web tools and services that can make life easier for web designers, developers, and other web pros.

pCloud was launched 4 years ago but has already established itself as an excellent, safe storage platform with a full range of features. It is used by all kind of people and companies, including huge corporations like Coca-Cola, Pepsi, IKEA, LinkedIn, Uber, and many others. pCloud’s numbers look as great as the tool: 7 million users, 7 petabytes of maintained information and 1.3 billion files.

pCloud is your personal cloud space where you can store all your files and folders in a safe and professional way. It is accessible from any platform or device: web, iOS, Android, macOS, Linux or Windows.

The friendly user interface shows you where everything is located and what each feature does. If you install pCloud on your computer (through its desktop application pCloud Drive), you will have a virtual drive that will extend your local storage space.

Everything you put on the virtual drive will go into the cloud. Your files will always be secured against attacks, errors or HDD failure. Whatever changes you make in pCloud will be seen immediately on your computer, phone or tablet, and everything is continuously synchronized.

Unique in this market, pCloud is offering a Lifetime license that starts from $125 – a one-time cost with great features included (500GB storage, 500GB download link traffic, unlimited remote upload traffic and 30 days of trash history). It also has free plans, up to 20 GB of free storage, and a web extension that will save your favorite web images, videos, and text.

Pricing: Lifetime license from $125.

With over 80,000 downloads, Tickera is the best way to sell event tickets with WordPress. Using this plugin, you can quickly deliver digital tickets to your buyers. When using Tickera’s WordPress plugin to sell tickets for your event, you are essentially setting up your own hosted ticketing solution where you control the profits without any middleman fees. Tickera works great with any well-coded WordPress theme out there.

There are currently 26 professional add-ons that will further increase Tickera’s functionality. One of the add-ons, for example, will allow you to sell tickets with WooCommerce, another will let your attendees choose the best seats for your show, and another allows you to deliver physical tickets automatically.



The pricing starts from $49/year plus a $70 one-time fee, and comes with a year of premium support and updates. With each license you can use the Tickera plugin on unlimited websites.

Pricing: Starting from $49/year + a one-time fee of $70.

With more than 10 years of experience on the market, formerly working under the XHTML brand, Xfive is a complete web development agency serving global customers. These friendly developers can do everything you need in front-end and back-end development, working with JavaScript, WordPress, eCommerce, Sketch to HTML and much more.

Xfive has an excellent global track record, working with small companies or large corporations like eBay, Microsoft, Twitter, FOX, and others. We strongly believe that Xfive is one of the top global web development teams that should be approached for a quote and discussion for every project of yours.

Pricing: Depends on the project.

WhatFontIs is a popular service that identifies the name of the awesome font that you just saw on a website or in a picture. It is mostly used by graphic designers, photographers, and advertisers. The software works quickly and if the identification is not a 100% match, WhatFontIs will offer you 100 similar alternatives — you can choose the one that most resembles your font. It also provides links to the best places to download or buy the identified fonts.

It has a premium plan priced at $2.99/month — or, at $29.90/year, you can pick up a 17% discount. The premium plan includes no advertising, the ability to select from 25 sources for commercial fonts, and an unlimited number of identifications and forum posts per day.

Pricing: Free to use. Premium plan at $2.99 per month.

One of the most powerful, flexible WordPress themes created by Themify is the Ultra Theme. It’ll help you easily and quickly create beautiful, responsive websites. Take full control of your theme design from header to footer. Ultra is a “must-have” theme for designers and developers, also coming with a bonus theme and one year of support and updates.

Use it on unlimited sites, for any kind of project that you may have. Keep in mind that they’re offering a 30-day money back guarantee.

Pricing: Standard License at $49.

Looking for the best Magento template for your store? Argento is more than just another template created for Magento. It was built based on the best eCommerce store practices and according to Magento developer guidelines. It’s powered with more than 18 popular Magento extensions to bring your store to the next level.

Argento was optimized both for speed and SEO, and tested in popular browsers and different mobile devices in order to increase conversions and improve the shopping experience.

Argento provides support for both Magento 1 and Magento 2 releases.

Pricing: $125 Lifetime theme license.

Since 2015, Meridian Themes has been dedicated to providing gorgeous WordPress themes built on rock-solid code standards. Its themes are fully integrated with the native WordPress Customizer to let you make real-time changes. Merian Themes’s clean code ensures that your site is compatible with important plugins like Yoast SEO, Contact Form 7, WPForms, and many others. Check out its website for great themes that suit a multitude of projects.

Pricing: WordPress themes starting from $49.

Activello is a clean, minimal multi-purpose WordPress blog theme, using Bootstrap to make it fully responsive and mobile-friendly. It features pixel-perfect design, several custom widgets and a full-screen slider to showcase your content with style.

Pricing: Free!

Having a great hosting solution is mandatory in 2017. Websites need to load fast, have the highest security standards and most importantly, always be live. To achieve that is not complicated: check out the Hosting Booth’s hosting solutions comparison and sign up for the provider that fits your needs.

Pricing: Depends on the hosting solution.

One new destination for web developers and designers is Codester. Codester is a useful marketplace which provides hundreds of scripts, themes, plugins, extensions and much more. It’s growing rapidly and has the attention of the entire WordPress community.

Pricing: Marketplace — depends on the product.

With over 1,700,000 clients, Wideo is one of the best video animation maker for your business. Using this excellent web tool, you can easily create, edit and share videos. Just drag and drop elements or upload your own images and start animating in a few clicks with the best online animation tool. It’s as simple as it sounds. Register for the 7-day free trial.

Pricing: From $19/month.

Uncode is a popular pixel-perfect multi-purpose WordPress designed with terrific attention to detail, flexibility, and performance. Uncode comes bundled with a tailored version of the famous drag-and-drop Visual Composer page builder, Revolution Slider, LayerSlider headers, and iLightbox.

With over 40+ premade concepts ready to go or combine (full-screen, full-width, boxed, one-page scroll, landing page), anything you can think of can be built. If you are searching for innovative WordPress Theme, Uncode is a top recommendation.

Pricing: $59.

Pagely is among the best WordPress hosting solutions on the market. Its solutions are adapted for a variety of uses and customer types. Pagely’s hosting stack is built on Amazon Web Services. This allows them to leverage a near-infinite amount of resources and advanced tooling to scale and support your WordPress app.

Pricing: From $499/month.

Logo123 is a professional logo maker with Artificial Intelligence (its algorithm learns your preferences and presents more designs that match your tastes). It offers a free, basic plan and its first premium package starts from only $49.

Pricing: Free, and first premium plan from $49.

With MailMunch you can easily convert visitors into subscribers and customers. Creating beautiful opt-in forms takes less than a minute and there is no need to write a single line of code. It’s an all-in-one solution for your lead generation, with a free-forever plan and budget-friendly premium plans.

Pricing: Free, and first premium plan from $6.3/month.

uCalc.pro is a calculator builder that requires no coding skills. Create a calculator from scratch or choose from 15 templates. The builder is easy-to-use, allows an unlimited number of fields and all types of input data, collects emails and phone numbers, and sends notifications and invoices. Once a calculator is created, it can be connected to goals in Google Analytics.

Pricing: Free.

uSocial.pro is a builder of “Like” and “Share” buttons that work well on any website. Over a hundred button designs are available and can be added to a web page in minutes. The “eye-catcher” technology draws attention to buttons when viewing a page. Visitors will definitely share interesting content with friends and followers on social media, which will drive more traffic to your website.

Pricing: Free.

RumbleTalk is a professional online group chat solution. You can use it to create a social chat room, or for private communities, web chats, and live events. There are more than 558,000 group chats created so far, with many clients considering it one of the best options on the market.

Pricing: Free, with premium plans from $14/month.

Salesmate is a smart business CRM that helps you close deals and automate several tasks. It can be used by teams of any size or shape.

Pricing: $15/month billed monthly, or $12/month billed annually.

Goodie is a different approach to building websites from a web development agency. They have a fixed cost of $999/website and it’s super simple to work with them.

Pricing: $999/website.

InvoiceBerry simplifies invoicing and expense tracking, helping you save time and money. Create your first, professional, gorgeous invoice in less than 60 seconds. This platform is perfectly suited to small businesses and freelancers.

Pricing: Free forever plan, and their first premium package starts from $15/month.

There are a lot of platforms out there to help you with designing a website, landing page or mobile app, and lots of tools that analyze what users do with these assets when you place them into production. But how do you find out why users are doing what your analytics tools tell they are doing? And how do you bring the user and the customer into the design and development cycle? That is where the Userlytics User Testing platform can help you.

Iteratively user test your designs, concept sketches, wireframes and high-fidelity prototypes with participants interacting with them from their homes and offices.

You’ll get Picture-in-Picture videos of your target Persona as they interact with your prototype from their home or office. As if you were looking over their shoulder!

Userlytics provides Time on Task, Success/Failure & System Usability Scale (SUS) metrics. Branching logic personalizes the user experience test script to the actions and responses of each participant, like moderated usability testing but with the scalability of unmoderated UX testing.

PSDCenter is a front-end web development agency created in 2009. In that time they’ve worked with some of the best marketing companies, graphic designers, and small businesses alike. They offer great communication throughout the project cycle and ensure that their clients are confident with the end result. PSDCenter offers enterprise solutions for graphic design, theme creation, application development, and front-end development, being a complete box solution for any business needs.

Pricing: Depends on the project.

With CloudCard you don’t need to hire a programmer or team of programmers to have a professional, beautiful online store. It offers the safest and fastest hosting courtesy of Google Cloud. Creating an online store takes a couple of minutes and CloudCart offers free templates. Try CloudCart without a credit card on the free 14-day trial.

Pricing: Starts from $9.99/month.

Ezee Rank Tracker is the best all-in-one rank tracker for Google, Bing and Yahoo, YouTube, social signals and more. Its SERP checker is 100% free and is considered the best solution on the market.

Most competitors charge monthly or for updates, but Ezee Rank Tracker is available for a one-off fee. It’s been updated regularly for the last four years.

Pricing: $99 Lifetime license.

Most of the web tools and services we tested provide free trials or even free plans. It’s easy to check out the apps and see exactly how your company or team will benefit.