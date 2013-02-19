20 Essential iPhone/iPad Apps for Web Developers
Despite the emergence of powerful desktop technology tools, it still takes more than a single software suite to become a great web developer. Web developers are virtually tethered to their computers, but just like graphic designers, web devs can be surprisingly productive away from their desk or outside of the office. Lugging a laptop from place to place is rarely the ideal way to maintain productivity on the move, and thanks to well-designed mobile apps, it’s often unncessesary.
Whether you’re a professional web developer or just an aspiring programmer, have a look at these web development mobile apps and see if you can find yourself an alternative to long, laborious hours at your desk.
SEO Pro Lite
Monitors your SEO and Marketing efforts.
Price: Free
iMockups
Mobile wireframing and mock-up app for web, iPhone, and iPad projects.
Price: $6.99
Python Cheat Sheet
Reference and cheat sheet for Python users.
Price: $0.99
Quickoffice Pro HD
An office suite for the iPad.
Price: $19.99
Paper
Mobile creation for developing on the go.
Price: Free
Dropbox
Access and share your files from anywhere.
Price: Free
HTML Colors
Select and preview colors for use in a web page.
Price: $0.99
Sketches
Create and take notes with your fingertips.
Price: $1.99
OmniGraffle
Create diagrams, charts, web layouts, and more.
Price: $49.99
Gusto
A full-featured website editor.
Price: $9.99
BeejiveIM with Push
Instant message your friends and colleagues anywhere.
Price: $4.99
Palettes
Create and maintain color palettes.
Price: Free
FTP on the Go Pro
An FTP client for the iPad, iPhone, and iPod Touch.
Price: $9.99
Markup for iPad
Connect to websites and edit the text files within them.
Price: $9.99
Network Ping
Maintain and debug network problems.
Price: $3.99
Moodboard
Create mood and inspiration boards for the iPad.
Price: $9.99
Analytics App
Mobile access to all your Google Analytics data.
Price: $6.99
Blueprint
An iPad and iPhone UI design app.
Price: $19.99
DomainApp
Search and registration tool for domain names.
Price: Free
SketchyPad
Website sketching and interface design app.
Price: $4.99
Conclusion
Thanks to more apps being produced with web developers specifically in mind, productivity outside the office is as easy as getting your favorite fresh cup of coffee. The list of available apps doesn’t end here; there are hundreds of others out there designed to cater to your particular developing needs. Try searching for some others; you might be surprised to see how these apps can ease your workload.
