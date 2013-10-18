Skip to main content

5 Bootstrap Password Strength Meter/Complexity Demos

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

How secure are your users passwords? Obviously online accounts are more secure when they use stronger passwords. Help them out using this collection of 5 Bootstrap Password Strength Meter/Complexity Demos – Tell them how bad their password is! :)

1. Strong.Pass.JS – Password Meter

Checks password strength of a string.

StrongPass-JS.jpg
Source + Demo

2. Bootstrap Password Meter

jQuery plugin for Twitter Bootstrap that provides rulesets for visualy displaying the quality of a users typed in password.

Bootstrap-Password-Meter.jpg
Source + Demo

3. Password_Strength

It tells whether your password is strong or weak.

Password_Strength.jpg
Source + Demo

4. jQuery Complexify

Aims to provide a good measure of password complexity for websites to use both for giving hints to users in the form of strength bars, and for casually enforcing a minimum complexity for security reasons.

jQuery-Complexify.jpg
Source + Demo

5. Geek’s Password Strength Meter

This is the strength meter that every site should show when you’re creating an account with them.

Geeks-Password-Strength-Meter.jpg
Source + Demo

Sam Deering

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

