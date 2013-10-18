How secure are your users passwords? Obviously online accounts are more secure when they use stronger passwords. Help them out using this collection of 5 Bootstrap Password Strength Meter/Complexity Demos – Tell them how bad their password is! :)

1. Strong.Pass.JS – Password Meter

Checks password strength of a string.



Source + Demo

2. Bootstrap Password Meter

jQuery plugin for Twitter Bootstrap that provides rulesets for visualy displaying the quality of a users typed in password.



Source + Demo

3. Password_Strength

It tells whether your password is strong or weak.



Source + Demo

4. jQuery Complexify

Aims to provide a good measure of password complexity for websites to use both for giving hints to users in the form of strength bars, and for casually enforcing a minimum complexity for security reasons.



Source + Demo

5. Geek’s Password Strength Meter

This is the strength meter that every site should show when you’re creating an account with them.



Source + Demo