5 Bootstrap Password Strength Meter/Complexity Demos
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
How secure are your users passwords? Obviously online accounts are more secure when they use stronger passwords. Help them out using this collection of 5 Bootstrap Password Strength Meter/Complexity Demos – Tell them how bad their password is! :)
1. Strong.Pass.JS – Password Meter
Checks password strength of a string.
2. Bootstrap Password Meter
jQuery plugin for Twitter Bootstrap that provides rulesets for visualy displaying the quality of a users typed in password.
3. Password_Strength
It tells whether your password is strong or weak.
4. jQuery Complexify
Aims to provide a good measure of password complexity for websites to use both for giving hints to users in the form of strength bars, and for casually enforcing a minimum complexity for security reasons.
5. Geek’s Password Strength Meter
This is the strength meter that every site should show when you’re creating an account with them.
