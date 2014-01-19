Trickster for Mac: Quick access to your latest files – only $4.97
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Is your desktop like a crazy minefield full of downloaded images and documents that you tossed there so you could easily find them later on? Do you hate when applications download files for you and then it takes you hours to find where they saved them on your computer? Yeah, Finder’s a great tool on the Mac, but it still can be a major timesuck to find the files and folders you need right now.
Good news for Mac users, though. There’s now an alternative to Finder. Thanks to the powerful toolTrickster, your days of hunting high and low for files and folders are over. Trickster puts the power of file finding at your fingertips. With Trickster, everything’s right there in your Menu Bar, just one click away.
Trickster Highlights:
Trickster normally sells for $9.95, but for a limited time only, you can get this fantastic Mac app for only $4.97 and kiss lengthy file searches goodbye.
