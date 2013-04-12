What Happened when we Talked PHP with the Experts

HAWK Ok, well since Lorna is here, we may as well kick off. The format here is basically a free for all – if anyone has a question then throw it out there now. I’ll monitor the questions and make sure that they all get answered.

mycritte… can we start w frameworks?

SEO2013 Can we start with – What is PHP? :)

HAWK Sure thing @mycritter – did you have a specific question relating to frameworks? Here you go @SEO2013 http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/PHP BTW, I’ll be posting a full transcript of this session up on sitepoint.com tomorrow, along with resources

mycritte… well, what is the real world benefit of using a fw and which are really right for solid dev?

SEO2013 Thanks for the link. How long on average does it take to learn PHP?

LornaJan… @mycritter that’s a great starting question!

Jerry @SEO what prog languages are you familiar with now?

SEO2013 None unfortunately which I’m sure isn’t the answer you wanted :/ I’d really like to learn though.

LornaJan… Frameworks give you structure, and they also give you a quick start on the things that are the same in every project, they usually have routing, logging, templating … that sort of thing. So they save some of the repetitive work for you

mycritte… @seo2013 you just gotta get the book

LornaJan… Frameworks also give a common way to do things, so they make it easier to bring in a new developer to the team and that that person pick up the project much more quickly

LornaJan… @mycritter I’d say that the benefit is mostly to developers and to speed and quality of development – much more than how much difference it makes to the end product. Frameworks are about getting things done.

mycritte… @lornaJane, do you use an out of the box framework or a platform like a cms for your web dev?

LornaJane is our expert today and we're currently talking the benefits of using frameworks.

LornaJan… As for which frameworks are solid – they all have their strengths. For example ZF2 and Symfony2 are totally comprehensive, but they can be pretty heavy if you’re only building something simple. There are lightweight frameworks, where you will need to do some of the work yourself such as Silex or Slim. And then there are frameworks that are more aimed at friendliness than performance – that might be something like CakePHP

LornaJan… @mycritter I’m a consultant so I work with whatever my client has. My personal projects have been a mix, some ZF, some Slim, depending what I was building. Hope that helps give you some ideas!

TheCliff Quick question about frameworks?

LornaJan… @TheCliff go for it

TheCliff I am curious does heavy frameworks put more load on my server? for rendering and things?

TheCliff speed of the code being rendered and so on.

MikeH Lorna, do you have to spend a lot of time with each project learning its environment before being productive, or is there a small enough pool of common frameworks that you generally have it covered?

LornaJan… @TheCliff yes, it certainly can do. The frameworks can do lots of work in the background to make for easy, rapid development. For a very performant application, a full-stack framework probably isn’t the right tool. For 95% of sites, it’s absolutely fine

ridinQwe… Php & Mysql “Novice to Ninja” is a pretty good starting point @SEO2013

Paul.Ann… @TheCliff: generally the extra load is negligible, and if you have enough traffic for it to be a problem, you can afford to scale the site across multiple servers. The benefit of writing less/easier code faster with a framework outweigh the execution (in)efficiency.

Jerry Impressions of Twitter Bootstrap compared to other frameworks? That’s the only one I’ve used, mainly because it was the first I found and was pretty easy to pick up

LornaJan… @MikeH Many of the frameworks have good documentation and lots of shared ideas. For example many of them are MVC, they have routing, the templating tools are alike even if not exactly the same … and I’m very good at debugging after lots of practice! So I usually dive in and learn that way.

Paul.Annesley is a senior dev with the SitePoint group.

Paul.Ann… An important aspect of using a framework is the security is can provide; default escaping of variables in HTML output, sanitizing user input, handling common gotchas, quoting/escaping database queries to mitigate SQL injection etc.

LornaJan… @theCliff: That’s a good point from @Paul.Annesley – mostly, the developer’s time will be MUCH more expensive than your hosting costs. So it’s a net win to use the framework and get your product shipped

Paul.Ann… The flipside of that, is that you inherit any security vulnerabilities present in the framework you use, which happens in all frameworks from time to time.

LornaJan… @Jerry The twitter bootstrap is more of a frontend framework, this discussion is more about the server-side frameworks which are written in PHP. The learning curve is different for the various frameworks, but as I said, many of them have excellent docs

MikeH Paul—as a senior dev do you become more specialized or broader in the languages you use server side?

BrandonK… @Paul.Annesley On that note, for someone who is relatively new to PHP, would you say the benefits of having pre-built security outweigh those of potentially missing certain aspects in our own code?

Jerry Do you know of any good comparisons of pros/cons for various frameworks?

mycritte… @lornaJane, on basics, do you have good recommendations for securing our code for beginners. ways to stay ahead of hackers.

Paul.Ann… @MikeH: Both :) I learned a lot about PHP language and tools. I did so by taking on side projects like creating the PHP client for beanstalkd: https://github.com/pda/pheanstalk … I also learn other languages when I have time, and mainly write Ruby these days.

LornaJan… @mycritter: The built in functionality of frameworks can really help with security, as they will include database escaping and filtering input values and things

Paul.Ann… @BrandonKasteler: I certainly pick the benefits of a framework over trying to do it all myself… the latter results in attempting to build your own framework, and you end up with no time to build what you’re setting out to build.

LornaJan… @mycritter: my top tip though is to use the Filter extension in PHP for the incoming variables. Make that a requirement and it will reward you :)

TheCliff Would you recommend PHP coders to get into Frameworks — MVC style of programming? I have been coding in PHP for 5 years now. Part of the reason I haven’t gone into Frameworks is because over the past couple of years I’ve put together a great “functions” file that has tons of stuff for me to use during coding to speed things up. I would need to find out if a framework has what my functions do in order for me to consider using it. I am really not sure what a framework really does to speed up writing code. For the most part I just need basic Mysql_query’s, while loops, and basic math. Would a framework really help that much trying to speed up basic php commands?

LornaJan… @Jerry: framework comparisons are pretty difficult, they are all aimed at doing different jobs so it’s comparing apples to oranges in many cases. I don’t know of any good benchmarks

LornaJan… @TheCliff: I’d say that for a really basic site, it probably doesn’t matter. Once you start building things that are a bit more dynamic, they will really make your life easier – particularly once you get past the learning curve

We're currently talking frameworks, but if you have a question on any aspect of PHP (or OOP PHP) please throw it out there at any stage

Paul.Ann… I have a general point I’d like to add: PHP started as pretty much a way of embedding bits of code into HTML; making it a templating language. And using it like that is not a bad way to start learning it. But to build a serious website, one needs to learn to separate the templates from the logic of the website. Frameworks make that much easier to do (they provide models, controllers etc, which are pure PHP and don’t contain HTML).

TheCliff Can you give me a quick example of one way that frameworks save time? Like a type of command or something that it would help with.

TheCliff or a site that would show me why using frameworks save time and how.

MikeH Lorna—do you work mostly with larger custom apps, or still on (WordPress|Concrete|Magento|LemonStand|Joomla) based sites?

LornaJan… @TheCliff the simplest example is things like building forms, you define a form and the framework does client side validation, server side validation, handles the failures, displays the form itself, and gives you back valid data when it’s done. Saves a lot of repeat code for every form on every project – and you never forget to validate one field

mycritte… @lornaJane, most of my clients want a cms. there are great options out there. recommendations on going w them vs building proprietary?

LornaJan… @Cliff: also things like there are database libraries already setup, and logging libraries @BrandonKasteler that’s my pleasure, good luck with those

mycritte… @mikeH, just saw your q. great minds think alike ;-)

LornaJan… @MikeH: I work almost entirely on custom apps, built with frameworks. I’ve got wordpress as my blog, but that’s all (and I didn’t build it myself!). I’m API specialist so I work more with integrating systems, and they are usually framework-built bespoke apps, just because that’s the best tool for these particular jobs

Oatley Hi Lorna: When writing a class is it always important to follow a design pattern. A lot of my classes seem to follow no design pattern at all. Is this a bad thing?

LornaJan… @mycritter: going with an existing open source CMS and customising it means that you get all the work done in the existing one for free, your client only needs to pay for the extra bits that are specific to their system, and you only have to do interesting and unusual bits of development, rather than repeating yourself all the time

mycritte… @oatley, ooh, now we’re getting into the fun stuff ;-)

LornaJan… stuff like Drupal has loads of extensions and will offer you security updates all the time – and your own code won’t do that with zero work from you :)

MikeH Specialization begets productivity IMO. Having to swap often between frameworks, libraries or CMS brings a lot of overhead, and requires a lot more research time

LornaJan… @Oatley: not a bad thing at all. Too many design patterns is a bad thing. Not following patterns isn’t a problem. In fact, if you read a design patterns textbook, you’d probably find many more familiar patterns than you expect. The bottom line is that we’re developers and that means we solve problems. Whether those solutions have complicated-sounding names or not doesn’t matter IMO

ridinQwe… I’m still really new to PHP, and haven’t touched a framework yet, but wouldn’t it pretty much be like a comparison to jquery and javascript? The dirty work simplified down into managed solutions?

MikeH @ridinQwerty broadly speaking — yes

LornaJan… @MikeH That’s not my experience, I find it helpful both in terms of getting things done and in terms of code quality to build on the existing libraries available in the open source world. Switching between them is hard work, but worth it, at least for me

LornaJan… @RidinQwerty that’s a nice analogy, yes :) Some frameworks are little more than a few libraries – and you might add a few more to make something you’re comfortable with. But they’re just there to wrap things up and make them quicker to use

Paul.Ann… @ridinQwerty: main difference; jQuery is a library that you call from your code. A framework generally defines where you should put code so that the framework can call it when appropriate.

MikeH @LornaJane I agree on building on their foundations. I just find it hard to keep up with multiple systems.

ccovey For those of us without code reviews, etc. any ways of knowing when our OOP code is no longer procedural code in class? I feel like mine is haha.

TheCliff @lornaJane so for beginners what framework would you recommend getting started with? I’ve had tons of people tell me that Yii is the best one as of late. What are your thoughts as far as learning curves, ease of use, etc. are concerned?

MikeH @ccovey <?php class Ccovey { public function__construct() { $this->isProduceduralInAClass = false; } } ?>

LornaJan… @ccovey: Method length is usually a clue. If your methods are really long then you’re probably still working in quite a procedural style. Some methods will always end up long though – such as a controller action for a complicated page

Oatley Apart from your own excellent sitepoint book (which I found out about at you at one of your excellent training courses i attended at Leeds NTI!) what other OOP books would you recommend?

MikeH @ccovey …problem solved

Paul.Ann… ccovey: one way is to try writing unit tests for your code… if you manage, it’s probably decent enough OO. If it’s really painful, maybe it needs refactoring to be more OO :)

LornaJan… @TheCliff: I haven’t used Yii but I’ve had people who do both front end and back end enjoy it. I usually recommend that people get comfortable with OOP, then try out something like CakePHP – it’s not too complicated a framework but is built by smart people and has a fabulous community behind it.

MikeH @Paul.Annesley speaking of, what is the Unit Testing framework de jour?

ccovey I have been trying to keep methods under 20ish lines if possible and have started testing on my recent side project

ccovey MikeH if only I would’ve known that years ago :)

LornaJan… @Oatley: PHP Master is the only resource you’ll ever need!! Seriously though, there aren’t a lot of OOP books out there. Once you’re at the level where PHP Master is making sense, you’re better reading the blog articles so make sure you’re subscribed to phpdeveloper.org and the Sitepoint sites including phpmaster.com – that’s where much of the advanced content goes, and it’s properly up to date. Many of the books are pre-PHP 5.3 right now, although I’m seeing updates coming out

ridinQwe… @Paul.Annesley I probably have awhile before I will be able to ingest what you just said. I’m still goofing around with filling tables with data I create and ect… Not too far along at all in other words. I’ve just gotten comfortable with the front end of things, so it’s time to progress. I’ve got the first two books you guys offer on it though, and am enjoying them. The one on OOP with be the next.

LornaJan… @ccovey: that sounds to me like you are on the right tracks already, great work

ridinQwe… Sure do

Paul.Ann… @MikeH: sorry for the delay… I believe PHPUnit is where it’s at. http://www.phpunit.de/ I’ve mostly used SimpleTest in the past, but I don’t recommend it, and don’t let the name fool you… it’s not simpler :)

MikeH Good. I started to dabble with that one a few years ago.

LornaJan… And what @HAWK said – if you’re looking for an intro to OOP, I have the Learnable course up now, mix of me talking (and drawing pictures!) and showing code, which I hope will help. For those who learn better from reading, the PHP Master book has an OOP chapter but also chapters on Design Patterns and on Databases, using PDO which is also object oriented

Paul.Ann… I definitely recommend learning to write unit tests if you want to do object oriented proramming.

mycritte… @lornaJane, are we talking applying OOP to PHP, or implementing new powerful PHP versions?

Oatley Hi Lorna. Thanks for all your help by the way. Another one for you When I’m writing classes I can never seem to extend them. In examples I constantly see things like cat extends animal, which makes sense. But in the real world I’m never going to be building a ‘cat’! Say I’m building something like a website, what would be a good example of using extends here?

LornaJan… @mycritter I can take any questions you have

LornaJan… @Oatley For example you might make a base model, and your other models extend from that – same for controllers. Quite often I do this the other way around. When you copy and paste something into another class, then instead you should create a common parent, rather than looking to create a child

MikeH PHP Pros — do you do any front end dev work (excluding personal projects)? Or put another way do you get to focus on the server side?

LornaJan… @Oatley also if you’re using a framework, have a look around in it’s source code – you’ll see some very good “real” examples there of when classes are extended – and sometimes you’ll want to extend their classes yourself to add things

LornaJan… @MikeH I do not do any frontend dev work. To put it politely, it’s not where my talents lie :) It isn’t a problem because I do APIs rather than websites a lot of the time

Oatley Lorna, I’m a ZCE 5.3. Do you know of when/if the exam will involve the very latest version of ph

Paul.Ann… @MikeH: I’m no pro in frontend stuff, but I like to do some occasionally to keep up to date. I think when you’re working server-side, it’s important to understand how the data you’re pushing to the frontend layer is going to be worked with and displayed.

mycritte… @lornaJane, when you say “do APIs”, do you mean build or integrate them?

MikeH Indeed.

LornaJan… @oatley: I can’t see the ZCE exams updating any time soon. It’s a huge investment for Zend to make that happen and I’m confident they aren’t working on that at the moment

MikeH Github? Is it as ubiquitous as the all the kids say?

LornaJan… @mycritter: either/both. I build lots of APIs, but also go in and make systems talk to one another with whatever functionality they have available. I spend more with data and servers than with browsers, by a long way

LornaJan… @MikeH I think source control is ubiquitous. Many companies use alternative hosting as GitHub is expensive for private repositories, but the idea of having remotely hosted collaborative source control is standard, in my experience

We've mostly talked frameworks so far and are now touching on source control.

Oatley Thanks Lorna, with extends can you extend anything? For example I see this “has a” vs “is a” debate, so for example would it make sense for something like a class FormBuilder to extend the class validation? (keeping things separate?) thanks.

Paul.Ann… Oatley: keep in mind inheritance isn’t the only way to bring functionality into a class. Check out http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Composition_over_inheritance … you can just write small methods on your class which call out to other classes dedicated to that particular job.

LornaJan… @Oatley the “is a” and “has a” debate is useful in terms of naming things and thinking about how they go together. If you try to extend one thing into another incorrectly, I usually find that you’ll realise that this makes no sense pretty quickly :) My advice is to try out your ideas on a small scale, and see if you think it works for your application

Paul.Ann… contrived example which might help illustrate composition, as opposed to inheritance: class Form { public function validate($field) { $validator = new Validator(); return $validator->validate($field); } } so Form is “composed of” Validator… it uses it, but doesn’t have to deal with the complexity of inheriting from it.

Paul.Ann… it could also have a translate() method which calls out to a Translator class… much harder to extend/inherit from two different base classes :)

Oatley One thing ive always wondered In a class before you write any methods at the very top you declare your properties (ie public, private, protected) a lot of the time when I have forgotten to do this my script class is fine so why do they need to be declared?

LornaJan… @Oatley they don’t need to be – if you just start using properties, they work fine. BUT by declaring them, you can document them, and also if you don’t want the properties to be public (which often they shouldn’t be) then you will need to declare them and their visibility

LornaJan… @Oatley it’s good practice to declare them, but PHP will roll with it if you don’t, it’s very tolerant

Paul.Ann… @LornaJane: does failing to declare them raise warnings at certain error_reporting levels in modern PHP?

ccovey Depends on usage

Paul.Ann… PHP borrows heavily from Java for its class/object model, and Java being a statically compiled language depends on those properties being declared up front.

@hawk. Will a article of all the questions and answers today asked be somewhere on would be very useful. Thanks

Paul.Ann… I seem to remember having problem with __set() and __get() magic methods when not declaring properties. Details hazy.

ccovey $this->foo += ‘bar’; will throw a warning if not declared. But that is a bit of a different issue

LornaJan… @Paul.Annesley no warnings from PHP, it’s a backward compatibility thing. PHP 4 had no visibility, so public was the default then, and that’s still the case now. You can just use properties and PHP will assume that you meant to do that

@oatley Yup. I'll post a transcript of the session on sitepoint.com tomorrow :)

Oatley I’m trying and write a mini framework that creates drivers or for any PDO queries, or read any XML files passed into my system. Is this a good idea, or is it overkill?

Paul.Ann… Maybe problems with serialize() or json_encode() if you don’t declare them? I’m clutching at straws :) But they should definitely be declared.

@oatley And all transcripts of these sessions can be found here http://www.sitepoint.com/forums/showthread.php?873280-Transcripts-From-Past-Sessions

LornaJan… @Oatley it sounds like a good project to me. You might try to make them as standalone classes – then you can add them to any other project, even if you’re using a framework, by including your classes in the autoloader

Paul.Ann… Here’s an interesting thing to consider: if you have a site that doesn’t need a database etc, but you want the benefits of using PHP to create it (e.g. shared header/footer/layout/components etc), consider a static site generator. Write your site in PHP, generate it to HTML files, and deploy them to a static website host or Amazon S3. Never get hacked ;) In Ruby-land, I’d recommend http://middlemanapp.com/ for that. Googling around for PHP examples, I see http://www.phrozn.info/en/ and http://sculpin.io/ and various others, but haven’t tried them. @MikeH: going back a bit… I’m a massive fan of git and GitHub. git is not trivial to learn, but I consider it well worth it… definitely one of my most valued development tools. I `git init` and commit to any old directory I write code/docs in, even if it’s just a one-day-one-developer project. And git doesn’t lock you into GitHub… there’s other hosts, or you can host your own, or if you’re a solo developer you can just not push your code to a remote server. Git can run entirely locally, doesn’t need a server.

I'm going to jump in and say that we have 5 minutes left of the session

MikeH @Paul.Annesley I’m pretty ignorant with VC, except that I do understand it’s benefits. Is Git (without the hub) still good for getting code onto different machines? Do you need to setup a host?

MikeH Never mind, you answered that

Paul.Ann… @MikeH: git works great over SSH, so you can push/pull easily between any hosts you can SSH between.

MikeH It might not be something I should admit publicly, but I use Windows and would have to learn SSH too

Paul.Ann… :) PuTTY is an excellent SSH client: http://www.chiark.greenend.org.uk/~sgtatham/putty/ … it’s been years since I’ve used it though, and I’ve never used git on windows.

LornaJan… @MikeH You are in good company there, plenty of windows users around

Paul.Ann… There’s a Windows GitHub client though.

MikeH Thanks.

What about code documenting? I used to use PhpDocumenter, but I couldn’t get the latest version to work

Paul.Ann… If you have the time and interest, I’d recommend running a linux (Ubuntu?) virtual machine on your windows machine, so you can play with and learn tools like git/php/etc in the environment they were built for.

ccovey I use gitbash on windows wish comes with ssh already installed for you so then you just need to generate keys ect.

Paul.Ann… I’m usually running an Ubuntu Server virtual machine on my Mac, which I SSH into.

LornaJan… @MikeH definitely phpDocumentor, I’m sure their IRC channel or mailing list would help you with setup problems

MikeH I’m a generalist, so my to-learn list is as long as my arm. Might not extend to Linux.Thanks @LornaJane, @HAWK

MikeH Maybe my inability to spell ‘documentor’ was the problem? Thanks

Paul.Ann… I’m http://twitter.com/pda on Twitter, although you’ll see more about Ruby etc than PHP there ;)

Jerry GitBash on Windows is handy just for the Unix tools that come with it (grep, etc.)

MikeH Paul, do you find Ruby (on Rails I presume) to be a lot faster for CRUD like apps than PHP?

Paul.Ann… @MikeH: honestly, I don’t build many small apps in any language, so it’s hard to comment on that.