Video: Joomla – An Alternative Content Management System

Content Management Systems are a great way to help you build a comprehensive website quickly. Not only that but they allow developers to build administrative back-end systems and other additional features that take your website to the next level. WordPress is one example of a CMS and also the most popular. Its simple roots started as a blogging platform but it is now a great CMS. What about Joomla or Drupal? Did you know there were other options?

In this screencast, James Gonzalez explores the benefits and shortcomings of using Joomla as a Content Management System as an alternative to WordPress and Drupal. Understand where the strength in each CMS exists and make informed decisions when you build your next website.