Remote development is simply development on a remote server. An SSH connection is made from your local machine to a server in the cloud. SSH stands for secure shell or secure socket shell — a protocol for securely communicating between two computers via a terminal.

Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) provides scalable computing resources to build applications (servers) without needing to handle the responsibilities of managing a physical computer. In our case, we’ll be using the Visual Studio Code editor and connecting it via an SSH connection to the EC2 instance.

In this article, we’ll create an AWS EC2 free tier instance and connect it to the VS Code editor via the Remote SSH plugin.

Prerequisites

To follow along with this tutorial, you’ll need the following:

A Linux-based OS or Windows 10 with WSL2 installed. An SSH client installed on your machine. This should come as standard on most Linux machines. If not, please consult this list of supported clients. An activated AWS account. If you don’t have one, follow the official tutorial.

Pros and Cons of Remote Development

But before we get into the how, let’s look at the why. Here are some pros and cons of developing on the server.

Firstly, the pros:

Portability : you can code from any device with internet access. Your code isn’t tied to your local machine, as such, you can code from anywhere using any device available at the moment.

Power : you can easily scale up your remote server based on your workloads. It’s pretty straightforward to boot up a 32GB RAM AMD EPYC instance for some data science workloads.

Prod-Dev Synchrony : by having a remote dev environment similar to your production environment you can minimize any deployment issues.

Seamless Development : remote coding gives you the ability to create environments specially tailored to the project at hand. For example, a project might require different versions of MySQL, C++, and system libraries like LibPng and ImageMagick. Managing different versions of these might prove rather hectic, as any bugs that crop up because of this can’t be easily replicated.

Reliability: a cloud server is far more reliable than your local machine can ever be. Depending on your configurations, your server data can be replicated to servers in different parts of the world.

Now let’s look at the cons.

The main reason to avoid coding on a remote environment is the internet connection requirement to access your remote server. With a fast internet connection, the remote development experience feels native when opening, creating and typing in files, and interacting with the remote server’s command line. But with a slow 3G network, you might have disconnections to the server, which could potentially lead to lost work ranging from a few seconds to a few minutes.

With that out of the way, let’s get to the meat of the article — setting up a free tier EC2 instance and connecting it to our local VS Code editor.

Creating and Configuring the AWS server

Let’s go through the steps for creating and configuring your cloud instance.

Log into the AWS Management console.

Click EC2 to head over to the EC2 dashboard. Click the Launch Instance button. You’ll be directed to the AMI choosing page.

On the AMI choosing page, search for Ubuntu and select your preferred version. Make sure the architecture is set to x86. We’ll be using the x86 architecture because it has the wider range of software support compared to ARM.

Select t2.micro as the instance type.

Leave the rest of the steps on their default settings until you get to the add storage step. I recommend you use a minimum of 24GB. If you’re developing for Node.js, npm libraries take quite some space, and using less could put you in a difficult position, so it’s safer to err on the side of caution.

Once you get to the Configure Security Group step, you’ll need to allow incoming SSH connections, you have two options:

Enable all incoming IP addresses : selecting this will allow any IP address to access your SSH port, if your situation calls for convenience over security choose this.



My IP: if security is more important, choose this option from the dropdown to restrict the IP address to yours only.



Once you click launch, you’ll be asked to either select or create an SSH key pair. Select Create a new key pair. Name the key pair.

Clicking the Download Key Pair button will obtain you the private key file. This will download a pem file, which you should store in a convenient directory and take note of its directory path.

Next, click Launch Instances button and your EC2 instance will start the creation process. Head to the instances page and you should find your newly created instance.

Lastly, click the instance to navigate to its details page and take note of its public IPv4 DNS address.

We’ll refer to this address as the instance’s “hostname”.

Installing and Configuring the Visual Studio Code Extension

Now that we’ve successfully created an EC2 instance, let’s look at what we need to do in Visual Studio Code. If you don’t have Visual Studio Code installed on your machine, head over to their download page and grab the correct package for your system.

Install the remote SSH VS Code extension

Once VS Code is installed, open the Extension tab in the editor (you can optionally use the shortcut Ctrl + Shift + X ) and search for “remote ssh” in the extensions marketplace.

Locate and install the Remote-SSH extension, ensuring that it’s the correct extension (authored by Microsoft with 4.3 million installs at the time of writing).

Configuring the remote SSH extension

Click the new button in the bottom left corner of the editor. This will open the command palette, where you should select Remote-SSH: Open Configuration File.

An SSH config file will pop up (select the one for the current user if the extension recognizes multiple config files), into which you can enter the following configuration:

Host VS Code - ssh - tutorial HostName <HOSTNAME > User ubuntu IdentityFile <PATH TO IDENTITY FILE >

Host can be any name. This will appear in VS Code.

can be any name. This will appear in VS Code. HostName is the server’s IP address. We noted this when creating the EC2 instance.

is the server’s IP address. We noted this when creating the EC2 instance. User is the default Ubuntu username ( ubuntu in this case).

is the default Ubuntu username ( in this case). IdentityFile is the complete path to the private key (the pem file) that we downloaded previously.

Testing the Setup

Click the remote-ssh button in the bottom-left corner and click Connect to Host from the dropdown which appears.

Another dropdown will appear. Select the host configuration you created in the previous step ( VS Code-ssh-tutorial ). If all’s well, you should be presented with a new editor window asking you to select your working directory.

With that, you’ve set up your remote development environment. Now let’s create a simple demo application using Node.js.

Create a demo Node server

Open the terminal with the shortcut: Ctrl + Shift + ` , then install Node.js with the commands below:

sudo apt update sudo apt install nodejs

Next, create an index.js file in a new directory test :

mkdir test && cd test && touch index.js

Put the following contents into the index.js file:

const http = require ( 'http' ) ; const hostname = '127.0.0.1' ; const port = 3000 ; const server = http . createServer ( ( req , res ) => { res . statusCode = 200 ; res . setHeader ( 'Content-Type' , 'text/plain' ) ; res . end ( 'Hello World' ) ; } ) ; server . listen ( port , hostname , ( ) => { console . log ( ` Server running at http:// ${ hostname } : ${ port } / ` ) ; } ) ;

Run this test server with the following command in the server’s terminal:

node index.js

Once you run this code, a small popup will come up at the bottom-right corner of your VS Code editor, shown below.

You’ve got two options, Open in Browser and Preview in Editor. Regardless of which you pick, you’ll find that the server’s port has been forwarded to your localhost and can be accessed with localhost:3000.

Troubleshooting

If you’ve had any issues so far connecting to your created instance, here are some troubleshooting tips:

Check the configuration file and make sure the private key file path is correct. Make sure the hostname is correct. Check your AWS instance firewall settings. If you set it to allow a specific IP, make sure that your current IP hasn’t changed. If you restarted the AWS instance, its IP address would change, so remember to update the configuration file with the new IP address.

Conclusion

In this tutorial, we created a free tier AWS t2.micro instance. We set it up for allowing SSH connections from our local machine, and connected to it via the remote SSH extension. Lastly, we were able to access the port forwarded server we created on the remote environment.