The Devastating Price Developers Pay for Working Hard
Programming
By Andrew McDermott,
Andrew McDermott details the ways conscientious developers can be taken advantage of, and how they can combat this and make sure they're properly rewarded.
By Andrew McDermott,
Andrew McDermott details the ways conscientious developers can be taken advantage of, and how they can combat this and make sure they're properly rewarded.
By Andrew McDermott,
At some point, if it hasn't happened already, your coworkers or your boss will ask you to do something foolish.
By Christopher Pitt,
Chris shares the anecdote of his past John-ness, describing, commenting, and deconstructing how privileged programmers are. Do you know Johns? Are you one?