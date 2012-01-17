Using Fontello to Only Load Icon Fonts That You Need
HTML & CSS
By Asha Laxmi,
Asha Laxmi explores how to more effectively use icon fonts in your projects by building custom, tailored font files for your custom fonts using Fontello.
By Asha Laxmi,
Asha Laxmi explores how to more effectively use icon fonts in your projects by building custom, tailored font files for your custom fonts using Fontello.
By Monty Shokeen,
It's easy to forget how difficult, hacky and expensive custom typography used to be. Today Monty delivers four tips to help you use Google Fonts like a pro.
By Sally Wood,
Sally Wood explores a variety of WordPress typography options, covering many of the popular plugins available, tools and a selection of further reading.
By Simone Sala,
Give your next design an injection of style as we run through our list of favorite best new fonts from the past year in design.
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,