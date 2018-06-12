Web3: A New Web for a New World
Trusting people is an issue as old as humankind. Learn how Web3 technology is offering a level of trust previously unknown in human history.
Using Flarum? Extend it! In this tutorial, you'll learn how to set up a custom field that allows users to add a Web3 address to their profile.
In this seventh tutorial in his series explaining how to build decentralized applications using the Ethereum blockchain, Bruno shows how to build the app's front end, setting up and deploying the UI for this story he's been working on.
Bruno Skvorc introduces MetaMask, a simple and practical solution for using the Ethereum blockchain and keeping Ether in your browser, contributing greatly to the mainstream-ization of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency.