Web Audio API: Add Bandwidth-Friendly Sound to Your Web Page
JavaScript
By James Wright,
James Wright introduces you to the Web Audio API and demonstrates how to add notification sounds to a user interface in an bandwidth-friendly manner.
By Robby Ingebretsen,
Microsoft's Robby Ingebretsen walks through the Web Audio API, which is to audio what the Canvas API is to pixels.
By Sébastien Molines,
This article explains how Fourier transforms can be used with the Web Audio API.
By Louis Lazaris,
A detailed look at 5 different libraries you can use that take advantage of HTML5 audio APIs to facilitate the manipulation of sound for games and apps.