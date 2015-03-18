web accessibility

It’s Time to Be Honest about Image Replacement Techniques
HTML & CSS
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antonietta Perna takes a critical and in-depth look at whether image replacement techniques are still relevant today and the alternatives.
By Adrienne Gross,
As more learning platforms move online – both government and private – the importance of keeping these systems open to all becomes even more pressing.
By Shaumik Daityari,
You've most certainly seen articles and tutorials discussing the "hows" of accessibility. But have you considered the "whys"? Shaumik considers.