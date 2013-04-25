Tools for a Modern Ruby Development Setup
Ruby
By David Bush,
David Bush shows you some of the development tools he uses to be more productive in Ruby.
By Matthew Setter,
Matthew Setter explains how he sets up his Mac OS X development machine, from text editors like Sublime Text, to version control tools like SourceTree
By Shaumik Daityari,
What makes Sublime Text even better is its extensibility. So, here’s a look at the plugins that make an already wonderful editor truly Sublime.
By Dhaivat Pandya,